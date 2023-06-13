Apple's iPad Air 5 (2022) is on Sale with $100 Off

In time for Father's Day, most of the Apple iPad tablets are on sale on Amazon. So if you're planning to give your precious dad, or for yourself, a memorable gift before, there's now a reason for that. The iPad Air 5 (2022) with a powerful processor returns to the best price of $499, taking $100 off (17 percent) its usual price.

The variants that you can get with this saving are for the purple and gold (cellular) Apple iPad Air 5. Both the Wi-Fi and 5G-ready models are discounted, putting them at $499 and $649, respectively.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Order the Apple iPad Air 5 from Amazon and save $100 right off the bat! To device database

Why the Apple iPad Air 5 is popular

The Apple iPad Air 5 (review) is the first in its lineup to be fitted with a powerful Apple M1 chip. It makes the slab relatively as powerful as the more expensive iPad Pro but in a svelte and lightweight package. Multitasking is handled smoothly by the machine. Even better, gaming with graphics-intensive titles doesn't stress the processor and graphics at all.

The benefit of the chip extends to the battery life. It helps deliver phenomenal endurance that lasts multiple days between charges and in modest usage. This is valuable for binge-watching movies and TV shows as well as browsing for long periods. More importantly, the tablet can be charged quickly through its USB-C port.

Most Apple tablets coming out lately are equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lighting connectors like the iPad Air 2022. / © NextPit

At the front of the iPad Air 5 is a bright and crisp 10.9-inch Retina display. This supports the newer Apple Pencil 2nd generation for writing and drawing. When it comes to cameras, the 12 MP rear snapper can take sharp photos and 4K videos while the 12 MP ultrawide selfie can be handy in video calls due to compatibility with the Center Stage.

What are your thoughts on this Apple iPad Air deal? Do you think this fit as a perfect gift? Let us know in the comments.