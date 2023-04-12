Save $60: Grab the Apple iPad 9 at its Second Best Price Today

For casual use, you will never go wrong with the 9th gen Apple iPad . The reliable and Apple's bestseller tablet is back to its second-best recorded price at $269 on Amazon, which is a steep 18 percent discount from its original retail price of $329.

We've been tracking Apple's iPad 9 (review) for a while now. And although the slate has been listed at a reduced cost for quite some time now, the iPhone maker is cutting it further down to $269. But that is only for the Wi-Fi model with 64 GB onboard storage and in the space gray colorway. The silver option with the same memory remains at $279.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) You can save up to $60 when you get the Apple iPad 9 (2021) from Amazon.

Why the Apple iPad 9 sells like hotcakes

The Apple iPad 9 or 10.2-inch model is a no-fuss thin and light tablet. It performs as snappy and smooth as the latest iPad version in multitasking or running games, albeit with a slightly dated yet proven A13 Bionic processor. The efficient chip allows robust battery life too, and that could be useful for binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows.

Apple iPad 9 (2021) offers more than a couple of days of battery life in modest usage. / © NextPit

While not as sleek as the current iPads, we found in our iPad 9 review that its design allows the device's aluminum build to be solid enough to survive typical bumps and drops. We also like how the high-res display supports Apple's Pencil for taking drawing or taking notes. What's more, the 12MP ultrawide selfie camera with Center Stage compatibility becomes useful during FaceTime calls.

Those who are in the market for an affordable tablet will find the Apple iPad 9 at this discounted price a compelling choice. It mostly does the job you intended to throw at it, which is a big reason why you should pick it, and while also taking home some significant savings.

Are you looking for a companion slab right now? What do you think of this Apple offer?