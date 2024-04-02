These Apple iPad and iPad Pro Models Might Receive iPadOS 18

Last month, it was reported that iOS 18 will support iPhone models which received the iOS 17 update. Today, a fresh rumor shed more light about iPadOS 18's compatibility, suggesting a few of the older Apple iPad tablets will not be able to make the cut but could retain a model that was initially thought to be dropped.

Which iPad models will receive the iPadOS 18 update?

According to an unnamed source cited by 9to5Mac, which proved to be the same account that shared the list of iOS 18 compatibility, stating Apple will drop three iPads from the iPadOS 18 update. Namely, these are the iPad 6 (2018), iPad Pro 10.5 (2017), and iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) that will not be upgraded to the next iPadOS iteration.

This means the iPad 7 (2019) is slated to receive the update, which is a surprise given it shares the same A10 Fusion chipset as the iPad 6. However, it should be noted the iPad 7 was shipped with a larger 3 GB RAM as opposed to the latter at 2 GB, which could explain the extended support.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) / © nextpit

Apart from the iPad 7, iPadOS 18 should be seeded to iPad Mini 6 and newer, iPad Air 3 and newer, and iPad Pro 2018 and newer models.

These iPad models will allegedly receive the iPadOS 18 update:

iPad Pro (2018 and newer)

iPad Air 3 (2019 and newer)

iPad 7 (2019 and newer)

iPad Mini 5 (2019 and newer)

iPhone models compatible with iOS 18

As for iPhones, the source doubled down on word that all handsets which received iOS 17 will also be updated to iOS 18. That places the iPhone XR and iPhone XS series, introduced in 2018, to receive 6 years of software updates.

Below are the iPhones believed to receive the iOS 18 update:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022) (3rd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020) (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Apple scheduled the 5-day WWDC 2024 to kick off on June 10 which will include a keynote on the opening day. All the company's platforms will be previewed to developers at the conference and perhaps compatibility for all devices will also be confirmed as well.

In terms of features, details about the changes and improvements on iPadOS 18 remain scant, but it could also deliver new generative AI tools that are supposed to debut on iOS 18.

Which Apple device of yours is included in the above lists? What are your thoughts about Apple's software support? Let's discuss in the comments.