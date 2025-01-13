Hot topics

Apple iPad 11: New Processor to enable Apple Intelligence?

Apple's suite of AI-powered features, known as Apple Intelligence, has become a standout addition to its latest iPhones and iPads. According to reports, these capabilities are expected to trickle down to the forthcoming iPad 11, rumored to launch this spring. A new report shed light on the key hardware upgrades that could enable Apple Intelligence in the next-generation tablet.

Hardware Upgrades for the iPad 11 to Enable Apple Intelligence

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed Apple plans to equip the 11th-generation iPad with the powerful A17 Pro chipset. This marks a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the 10th-generation iPad launched in 2022. The A17 Pro will reportedly be paired with 8 GB of RAM—double the amount in its predecessor.

This speculation is particularly intriguing given that the recent iPad Mini 7 (review) debuted with similar hardware to support Apple Intelligence. If true, these upgrades could signal a notable shift, as Apple traditionally limited the standard iPad line to more modest hardware to maintain its affordability.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

Beyond the processor and memory increase, the iPad 11 is rumored to adopt several enhancements also found in the iPad Mini 7. These include a base storage capacity of 128 GB, an improved display panel, and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro, which features hover functionality. Connectivity is also expected to improve, with faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

As for the exterior design, Apple is unlikely to make any significant changes. The iPad 11 is expected to retain the modern flat-frame aesthetic with a sleek, minimalist back panel.

Will These Upgrades Raise the Price of the iPad 11?

While the hardware upgrades suggest a performance leap, they may also come with a higher price tag. However, this remains speculative for now. It's worth noting that Apple kept the price of the iPad Mini 7 unchanged from its predecessor, the iPad Mini 6, despite the enhancements.

For context, the iPad 10 launched at $449 but received a permanent price cut to $349 last year. Apple may continue selling both the current and upcoming iPad models side-by-side, giving customers a broader range of options.

According to Gurman, a spring launch is imminent, with the iPad 11 possibly debuting as early as March. The announcement could also coincide with the launch of the new iPhone SE, rumored to adopt the iPhone 16E branding.

What other upgrades would you like to see in the standard iPad? Should Apple introduce a high refresh rate for its Retina display or other standout features? Share your thoughts in the comments below—we'd love to hear your ideas.

Source: Bloonberg

