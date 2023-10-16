Apple may Launch 2023 iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Air on October 17

Apple has already been rumored to refresh some of its iPad models in the coming weeks or so. Now, a separate report is narrowing down the schedule which is said to break cover this week and anticipated to include three models.

The information comes from outlet Supercharged citing sources familiar with Apple's upcoming plan. It added that the Cupertino will announce the iPad 11, iPad Mini 7, and iPad Air 6 this October 17th via a press release, which is not surprising given with previous iPad release. This corroborates with the timetable of 9to5Mac shared as well, though without the exact date.

Apple iPad Mini 7

In terms of new features to expect, both publications believe that these iPads will be a minor refresh from their predecessors. This means that the notable upgrades are primarily reserved under the hood, but there might be surprises and welcome changes, particularly on the iPad Mini 7.

The Apple iPad Mini 7 will likely feature a new processor and perhaps a better display. / © NextPit

Essentially, the smallest entry was earlier tipped to get a new display controller, which is touted to remove the jelly effect when scrolling, according to a Weibo leaker. Unfortunately, there were no supporting details whether the iPad Mini 7 is going to sport a ProMotion or 120 Hz refresh rate on its display. It is also likely the slab will be equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset after the iPad Mini 6 has been running on A15.

Apple iPad 11 and iPad Air 6

As for the regular iPad 11, it is safe to say this it will get a newer processor following the previous model or iPad 10 that Camila reviewed already received significant exterior changes such as a redesigned enclosure and thinner bezels. However, we don't rule out that there are nice touches will be introduced from the outside, including a faster USB-C port and even support for the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

The iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. / © nextpit

Unsurprisingly, the most premium of these new iPad tablets is the iPad Air 6, and it could also gain the Apple M2 chipset similar to the iPad Pro 2022 (review). At the same time, this might also be the first iPad Air entry to benefit from Apple's ProMotion after the iPad Air 5 notably lacked the said feature despite the premium pricing.

Speaking of price, there are no words to how much the 2023 iPads cost. Perhaps we may see Apple retaining the iPad 11 at $449, while a small price bump may affect the iPad Mini 7 and iPad Air 6 if they eventually ship with a bigger base model storage. Likewise, we shouldn't need to wait longer to confirm all of these.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) There are now substantial discounts offered with the Apple iPad 10 (2022).

Do you think that Apple is going to increase the pricing of its new iPad tablets? And which model are you intending to purchase? Let us know in the comments.