Apple's iPad 10 is Back to its Best Price at $399 Right Now

Apple refreshed the standard iPad lineup in October, since then, the tablet has only seen brief discounts. Apple is running a sale again today, which puts the iPad 10 (2022) back to its record low price at $399 on Amazon.

The deal is widely applied in all configurations and colorways of the tablet where Apple is cutting $50 off across all listings. The base model with 64 GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is now retailing at $399 or an outright 11 percent savings. Meanwhile, the cellular-ready model with the same memory drops to $549 from $599.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Order the Apple iPad 10 on Amazon and get 11 percent off across all configurations. To device database

Why the Apple iPad 10 won't break your bank

For good reason, the Apple iPad 10th gen (review) received major changed. It is the first budget-focused iPad to follow the sleek design profile of the more expensive counterpart tablets. Noticeably, bezels are drastically thinner, resulting in bigger screen real estate. At once, the display still supports Apple's original Pencil for on-screen handwriting.

Apple moved the selfie camera to landscape orientation, which makes it more ideal during video calls. Another camera worth mentioning is the 12MP rear sensor. The new snapper brings video recordings up to 4K and notably sharper than the full-HD resolution of its predecessor.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © NextPit

In our review of the iPad 10, we really liked how the snappy A14 Bionic performs. It is relatively faster and more reliable in gaming and frequent switching in between of different apps. The more efficient chipset delivers excellent battery life as well. Up to two days of modest use is easily achievable.

If you're in the market for a tablet for casual use, the Apple iPad 2022 does the job more than it is intended too. At its current discounted price, it is surely a deal worth checking at.

Between Android and iPad, which tablet do you prefer to get and why? We're eager to hear your side on this. Nonetheless, please let us know if you want to see more iPad deals in the future.