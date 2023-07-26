Hot topics

Apple's iPad 10 is Back to its Best Regular Price of $399

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPad 2022
© nextpit

The recent two-day Prime Day flash sale put the latest iPad 10 at a new lowest price. So if you happen to miss the deal, you shouldn't worry at all as another discount on Amazon is slashing the price of the Apple tablet by $50, dropping it back to the best recorded regular price of $399 (11 percent off).

The reduction is applied across all variants and storage configurations of the Apple iPad 10 (2022). Meaning, you can also grab the 256 GB option for $549, down $50 from its usual price of $599. All colorways are listed as well, including the silver iPad 10 hue our colleague Camila reviewed.

Why the Apple iPad 10 is popular

There are numerous reasons why the iPad 10 makes a perfect casual tablet. For starters, Apple gave it a new design by incorporating thinner bezels on the size and flatter edges. This resulted in the slab getting wider screen viewing while keeping the same premium and thin profile as the previous generation. At the same time, it is still compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st generation.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. / © nextpit

Another notable change that is very welcome is the inclusion of USB-C. The new port replaces the old Lightning port and gets better flexibility toward other accessories when charging. Furthermore, battery life on the tablet is phenomenal, thanks to the power-efficient Apple A14 Bionic chipset composed of a 6-core processor.

When it comes to the camera department, the iPad 10 is the pioneer of landscape front-facing cameras among Apple's tablets. This design allows for a better fit during video conference calls. It also supports Center Stage for automatic framing along with a new 12 MP rear shooter that records 4K video.

Do you still find using tablets essential when you already own a smartphone with large displays? Share with us your opinion on this matter. 

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing