Apple's iPad 10 is Back to its Best Regular Price of $399

The recent two-day Prime Day flash sale put the latest iPad 10 at a new lowest price. So if you happen to miss the deal, you shouldn't worry at all as another discount on Amazon is slashing the price of the Apple tablet by $50, dropping it back to the best recorded regular price of $399 (11 percent off).

The reduction is applied across all variants and storage configurations of the Apple iPad 10 (2022). Meaning, you can also grab the 256 GB option for $549, down $50 from its usual price of $599. All colorways are listed as well, including the silver iPad 10 hue our colleague Camila reviewed.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Get the Apple iPad 10 back to its recorded-low price at $399 on Amazon. To device database

Why the Apple iPad 10 is popular

There are numerous reasons why the iPad 10 makes a perfect casual tablet. For starters, Apple gave it a new design by incorporating thinner bezels on the size and flatter edges. This resulted in the slab getting wider screen viewing while keeping the same premium and thin profile as the previous generation. At the same time, it is still compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st generation.

The iPad 2022 screen is bigger and the edges are smaller. / © nextpit

Another notable change that is very welcome is the inclusion of USB-C. The new port replaces the old Lightning port and gets better flexibility toward other accessories when charging. Furthermore, battery life on the tablet is phenomenal, thanks to the power-efficient Apple A14 Bionic chipset composed of a 6-core processor.

When it comes to the camera department, the iPad 10 is the pioneer of landscape front-facing cameras among Apple's tablets. This design allows for a better fit during video conference calls. It also supports Center Stage for automatic framing along with a new 12 MP rear shooter that records 4K video.

Do you still find using tablets essential when you already own a smartphone with large displays? Share with us your opinion on this matter.