iOS 17.1 RC Update is Out: More Bug Fixes than New Features

Following several beta versions, Apple has finally started rolling out iOS 17.1 RC or the release candidate to testers. The latest update adds more bug fixes and new features. It is expected that the public and final version should be out to compatible iPhones at the end of the week or next week.

The iOS 17.1 is the first big update after Apple released the iOS 17 in September along with the announcement of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (review). Much of iOS 17.1 addresses numerous and prominent issues on the new iPhones while also refining some features across different iPhone generations.

What's fixed on iOS 17.1: Ghosting, keyboard, Action Button and Screen Time

In addition to the overheating fiasco associated with the iPhone 15, there were also a few users who reported temporary burn-in display or ghosting on the new iPhones. While it was first believed to be hardware related, Apple is now acknowledging with iOS 17.1 RC that this was a bug on iOS that affects older models as well and has been fixed with the firmware.

Another issue that is related to the iPhone 15 (review) is the unresponsive keyboard when typing. The update is said to resolve the bugs and improve the keyboard haptics and response for affected devices.

It was earlier reported that Apple has updated the Action Button functionality on the iPhone 15 Pro, this is seemingly confirmed with the release candidate. If you're rocking an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you should at least notice that the Action Button requires a bit longer press, which is better in avoiding unintentional triggers.

There is also optimization with Screen Time to address the reports of the data and controls not properly syncing across multiple Apple devices. According to the release notes, the update should fix the controls allowing the set parameters to be activated and the insights to be displayed appropriately.

What's new with iOS 17.1: StandBy control, AirDrop via cellular, Music and Lock Screen

One of the features of iOS 17 is StandBy mode that turns an iPhone into a smart display when docked or charged. Users were previously only allowed to enable or disable the function without any customization available. With iOS 17.1, there is now an option to turn off the StandBy after 20 seconds.

Additionally, AirDrop is getting support for sending files, photos, or videos over cellular connection. Meaning, you can just initiate AirDrop or NameDrop with Wi-Fi and complete the transfer using cellular connectivity.

Within Apple Music, a few touches are added, such as a favorite icon or shortcut appearing when playing a track or song. There are also now song suggestions in the playlist and the ability to select auto-generated album art covers.

In Photo shuffle mode on the lock screen, it's now possible to select your albums in addition to the options of picking curated photos of people, nature, and cityscapes. You can still customize the frequency on how long a single photo should be changed and appear.

How's your iOS 17 experience so far? Do you intend to upgrade to iOS 17.1 right away? Tell us in the comments.