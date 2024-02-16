Apple HomePod with an iPad-Like Touchscreen Spotted

Before a HomePod with a circular display has come into the scene, an Apple HomePod speaker with a tablet-sized display was speculated first. However, developments surrounding this tablet-speaker hybrid have not progressed and died out, suggesting that a regular HomePod entry is more likely to happen. And to make matters more puzzling, a new finding has given light to the possibility of a HomePod 3 with a bigger display as well.

HomePod 3rd gen with a display and A15 Bionic processor

As discovered by 9to5Mac from the codes of the recent tvOS 17.4 beta 3 firmware, Apple is seemingly testing an unknown device bearing a “Z314” codename. There is no clue as to what the device's form is, but the outlet speculates it runs on HomePod OS which is still based on tvOS. With that note, it is possible the device could be an unreleased HomePod speaker.

Even so, it is found that the device in question is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which is the same SoC powering the 8-inch iPad Mini (review). However, the device could also end up as an upcoming Apple TV model given the current Apple TV 4K is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset.

With a magnetic docking system, it's effortless to attach and detach the Pixel Tablet from the speaker dock. / © nextpit

But again, the idea of an Apple TV is contradicted by the fact that Apple has added a SwiftUI framework to the HomePod firmware which is used to build interfaces on Apple's different platforms. This gives weight that Apple could be testing a HomePod OS interface on a full-fledge display. Hence, it is safe to say the device could be comparable to the form of Amazon's Echo Show or one with a detachable tablet like with Google's Pixel Tablet (review).

Is this the Apple HomePod 3rd Gen. in all its glory? / © Apple | Kosutami | edit by Adobe KI

Of course, the new finding doesn't really eliminate that a HomePod with a functional top display exists. The device in question above may even be referring to this modified HomePod 2nd gen speaker with touch display that has been pictured in the wild. Who really knows for sure?

Regardless, Apple was believed to be preparing to refresh its smart home speaker lineup this year, so wouldn't need to wait long to find out which HomePod will be announced first.

Which one do you think will it? Do you find a speaker with a tablet is more necessary than a HomePod with a miniature touchscreen? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.