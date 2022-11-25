Apple HomePod mini is 39% cheaper on eBay Refurbished today

On my Black Friday 2022 list is the HomePod mini , and I just found the device with a super 39% off on eBay Refurbished today. If you're already immersed in the Apple ecosystem, using the HomePod mini as a connection hub for your smart devices could be a great option.

The latest version of the HomePod mini was announced in 2021 and brought a palette of colors to the series: white, yellow, orange, blue, and space gray. Among the features, we have of course support for Apple's virtual assistant, voice controls for your smart home, and relatively good audio quality.

A direct competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Nest, the HomePod mini is perfect for those already within Apple's ecosystem, as it works seamlessly with the iPhone and, above all, offers the same ideas of privacy and security as Apple.

But what does eBay Refurbished mean? According to the retail, all items are tested by qualified refurbishers and function as intended. Read more about it here.

Affiliate offer Apple HomePod Mini To device database

Why choose the Apple HomePod mini?

The HomePod mini is compatible with AirPlay 2 and comes with an ultra-wideband chip that allows you to track the HomePod in your home via iPhone. The speaker acts as a home hub for HomeKit devices, allowing users to control their Philips Hue bulbs and automate smart locks and thermostats.

If you subscribe to services like Apple Music, you can easily stream your favorite music and playlists via voice command, as well as perform searches and stay up-to-date on world events.

Finally, as stated above, the HomePod mini is compatible with the new Matter standard given that Apple is one of the companies that is pulling the standard for smart home products. In addition, the Homepod mini is at one of the biggest discounts this Black Friday 2022 on eBay Refurbished.

Did you find the device for an even lower price? Share the name of the store in the comments below and help our community to buy this device at an even more affordable price.