Over-ear headphones offer some advantages over in-ear headphones, and if you happen to be hunting for a pair, then you're in luck. Apple-owned Beats brand has the latest Beats Studio Pro back to the record low price at $169 for this Prime Day sale on Amazon .

That gives you a massive saving valued at $180, which is more than half the cost of the Beats Studio Pro. Plus, the 51 percent discount is available on all four colors of the headphones.

Why you should not miss the offer on the Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Apple released the Beats Studio Pro last year and gave it plenty of upgrades over the previous generation. More importantly, the current price reduction further makes the headphones a solid addition to your arsenal.

If you're wondering what's new in the Beats Studio Pro, Apple redesigned the internals, resulting in improved overall acoustic and less distortion for clearer output. You can expect that the Studio Pro have a more balanced sound as well. On the other hand, the audio cans ship with lossless audio support through USB-C, which is a first for Beats.

Beats Studio Pro (2023) in cream color / © Beats by Dr Dre

The noise-canceling section has been enhanced, too. Apple touts that the fully adaptive ANC on the Beats Studio Pro blocks a wider range of noise. Even so, the transparency mode offers one of the most natural responses in the headphones' price range. There is also a spatial audio with head tracking if you like to listen in more immersive sound.

Meanwhile, Apple installed new usability features such as fast pair, multi-pairing, and Find My Device support for Android devices. But if you have an iPhone, there are even more integrated functionalities available like Siri compatibility and one-touch pairing.

Elsewhere, the Beats Studio Pro get a great battery life, with Apple rating it to last 40 hours between charges. There's also a quick charge support that gives you 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute refill.

Are you buying any headphones this Prime Day? What do you think of the Beats Studio Pro? We're listening.