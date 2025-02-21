Apple introduced the AirTag Share Item Location feature with iOS 18.2 in November last year, rolling it out a month later with select major airlines. Now, just over two months later, American Airlines has joined Apple's Find My network, becoming the latest carrier to support tracking lost and delayed baggage with AirTags.

The Apple AirTag (review) is one of Apple's most popular accessories—not just because it's affordable, but because it's an effective tracker for nearly anything, thanks to the vast Find My network. To enhance its functionality, Apple has partnered with airlines worldwide, enabling passengers to use the Share Item Location feature to help track lost luggage more efficiently.

American Airlines Now Supports AirTag Tracking

American Airlines is the latest major carrier to offer Share Item Location to its passengers (via ViewfromtheWing). This feature allows travelers with lost or delayed baggage—tagged with an AirTag—to create a shareable link, giving the airline temporary access to the AirTag’s location. This can help expedite tracking and recovery. Once the item is found, the link expires, and the airline's access to the AirTag's location is automatically revoked.

It's a notable addition given the carrier has flown the most passengers in recent years despite only ranking third in terms of fleet size in the USA.

The process for tracking lost baggage varies by airline. For American Airlines, passengers can start the process by scanning a QR code found in the airline’s baggage office or claim area. Additionally, American Airlines provides a step-by-step guide on its website for travelers needing further assistance.

American Airlines joins a growing list of carriers that support AirTag Share Item Location. Earlier this month, Lufthansa Group and Virgin Atlantic announced their participation, with Lufthansa’s support extending to its subsidiary airlines: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, and Eurowings.

Full List of Airlines Supporting AirTag Share Item Location

As of now, the following major airlines support Apple’s AirTag Share Item Location feature:

United Airlines

Delta Air Lines

British Airways

Air Canada

Air New Zealand

Singapore Airlines

Qantas

Vueling

Turkish Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Iberia

Aer Lingus

Virgin Atlantic

Lufthansa

Austrian Airlines

Brussels Airlines

SWISS

Eurowings

Apple is rumored to introduce the second generation AirTag this year. Some major enhancements include an anti-stalking feature and perhaps a more precise UWB chipset.

How do you use your Apple AirTag? What items do you track with it? Let us know in the comments!