Hot topics

Major US Airline Adopts Apple AirTag for Speedier Lost Luggage Recovery

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Apple AirTag Lost and Share Tracking
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple introduced the AirTag Share Item Location feature with iOS 18.2 in November last year, rolling it out a month later with select major airlines. Now, just over two months later, American Airlines has joined Apple's Find My network, becoming the latest carrier to support tracking lost and delayed baggage with AirTags.

The Apple AirTag (review) is one of Apple's most popular accessories—not just because it's affordable, but because it's an effective tracker for nearly anything, thanks to the vast Find My network. To enhance its functionality, Apple has partnered with airlines worldwide, enabling passengers to use the Share Item Location feature to help track lost luggage more efficiently.

American Airlines Now Supports AirTag Tracking

American Airlines is the latest major carrier to offer Share Item Location to its passengers (via ViewfromtheWing). This feature allows travelers with lost or delayed baggage—tagged with an AirTag—to create a shareable link, giving the airline temporary access to the AirTag’s location. This can help expedite tracking and recovery. Once the item is found, the link expires, and the airline's access to the AirTag's location is automatically revoked.

It's a notable addition given the carrier has flown the most passengers in recent years despite only ranking third in terms of fleet size in the USA.

The process for tracking lost baggage varies by airline. For American Airlines, passengers can start the process by scanning a QR code found in the airline’s baggage office or claim area. Additionally, American Airlines provides a step-by-step guide on its website for travelers needing further assistance.

American Airlines joins a growing list of carriers that support AirTag Share Item Location. Earlier this month, Lufthansa Group and Virgin Atlantic announced their participation, with Lufthansa’s support extending to its subsidiary airlines: Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, and Eurowings.

Full List of Airlines Supporting AirTag Share Item Location

As of now, the following major airlines support Apple’s AirTag Share Item Location feature:

  • United Airlines
  • Delta Air Lines
  • British Airways
  • Air Canada
  • Air New Zealand
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Qantas
  • Vueling
  • Turkish Airlines
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
  • Iberia
  • Aer Lingus
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Lufthansa
  • Austrian Airlines
  • Brussels Airlines
  • SWISS
  • Eurowings

Apple is rumored to introduce the second generation AirTag this year. Some major enhancements include an anti-stalking feature and perhaps a more precise UWB chipset.

How do you use your Apple AirTag? What items do you track with it? Let us know in the comments!

Via: The Verge

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing