Apple rumors point to a sub-$100 AirPods SE and Max 2 in 2024

Authored by: Jade Bryan
We might be waiting a little longer before seeing the Apple AirPods Max 2 and supposed budget AirPods SE as the company is tipped to update its noise-cancelling headphones lineup by 2024. The new allegation reveals Apple's roadmap including a potential price for the cheap earbuds.

It was reported last week that Apple is working on a low-cost version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that may arrive with an 'SE' moniker or perhaps something relatable such as AirPods Lite. Now, notable analyst Ming Chi Kuo has shared his latest findings and further cementing the existence of these unnamed AirPods.

Apple AirPods SE or Lite release and price

The source even added that Apple is targeting the release of the earbuds in the second half of 2024. But it could be extended up to early 2025 though he didn't specify the reason for this move. In addition, the long overdue AirPods Max 2 is believed to debut alongside the toned-down AirPods.

As regards the pricing, Kuo also gave his forecast that the Apple AirPod SE will cost $99. While not final, the price could position the in-ears as the cheapest entry. Currently, the AirPods 2 are available for $129 while the more capable AirPods 3 (2021) retails for around $199.

Apple could launch the cheaper AirPods SE or Lite
In terms of features, the first SE-branded Apple earphones may end up as a revised variant somewhere between the 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods. It could keep the proven stem-based design and the audio chipset and codecs found on the present models.

Beyond audio devices, the iPhone maker plans to release its first AR/VR headset under its XR platform this year. This could be one of the many reasons Apple is delaying much of its AirPods hardware cycles.

Are you planning on upgrading your headphones when the next-gen AirPods Max or AirPods come out? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Source: Twitter/u/MingChiKuo

