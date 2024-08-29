Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are certainly some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds in their class. While they already feature admirable ANC capabilities, it is rumored that their successor, the AirPods Pro 3, might further step up the game.

How the Apple AirPods Pro 3 would be different

The AirPods Pro 2 (review) brought significantly improved noise-canceling over the original AirPods Pro. But according to the frequent leaker Kosutami, who accurately predicted Apple products, the AirPods Pro 3 will feature even “much better” digital ANC performance than the AirPods Pro 2.

The account didn't provide details as to how this feat will be achieved. But it is safe to say Apple would fit the new AirPods Pro 3 with a more capable custom-built chip, perhaps we will see a third-generation Apple H audio silicon here, with the second-generation debuted with the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 feature USB-C on their charging case, replacing the dated Lightning port. / © nextpit

This also hints that there could be major improvements on the software front. And that combined with the new audio chip, the AirPods Pro 3 could deliver the said promising noise-canceling upgrade.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 launch date

The leaker added that Apple will also launch the AirPods Pro 3 “soon,” although it didn't specify the exact launch date of whether the earbuds will break cover in the upcoming event.

We already know that Apple has scheduled a major event called “It's Glowtime” on September 9 where the new iPhone 16 and AirPods 4 should be revealed. So, with this development, there's a chance the AirPods Pro 3 will be tagged along with the new iPhones.

If it materializes, this will contradict the prediction of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who previously reported that Apple's AirPods roadmap includes the AirPods 4 going official this year while the AirPods Pro 3 could only arrive sometime in 2025.

Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 in September 2022 and refreshed the earbuds in 2023. However, the updated model hasn't changed drastically, with only the Lightning port replaced by USB-C and added compatibility with the Vision Pro headset. From what it stands, the AirPods Pro 3 should arrive with more meaningful changes.

Are you one of those looking to upgrade to the new AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3? Which new features do you wish to see from these new headphones? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.