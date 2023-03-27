Apple is Going All-In with USB-C on AirPods Pro and Magic accessories

Apart from the iPhone 15 , Apple is expected to be replacing the Lightning port with USB-C on its accessories this year. The clues were first found in the iOS 16.4 RC update , but now a notable analyst is specifying that among these devices include the pro model of AirPods .

Prolific consultant Ming-Chi Kuo is forecasting that Apple is launching a version of its current AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port. He believes the references found in the recently rolled out iOS 16.4 software to testers are for the aforementioned AirPods Pro along the accompanied charging case.

Which Apple wearable will switch to Type-C port first

The leaker added that the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C will be released as early as the second quarter of 2023, which is ahead of the fall announcement of the iPhone 15 series. At the same time, he expects the standard AirPods 2 or 3 won't get a USB-C port. So, it is safe to say Apple is rather reserving this hardware upgrade for the AirPods 4.

According to Kuo's earlier report, Apple is unifying the interface for its Magic accessories as well. Namely, the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 15, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad will all switch to the standardized type-C USB and depart from Apple's custom connector. All of these could be possibly ready in 2023.

Despite the transition, there are reports that Apple is limiting the usability of the port, especially for the iPhone. For instance, quick charging may only be supported on the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro if you're using an official Apple or third-party data cable. It's unclear if what will be the approach with Apple's accessories.

Would you think that Apple will only allow official accessories for the full potential of its devices? Let us hear your thoughts on this matter.