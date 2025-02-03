Hot topics

Apple's Upgraded AirPods Pro 2 are Now Cheaper Than Ever

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirPods Pro 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you've been thinking about buying the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as a gift or even treating yourself, now’s the perfect time. The latest in-ear earbuds are back down to $169 at Amazon and Best Buy, marking one of their lowest prices yet. That’s a hefty $80 off (32% discount) from the regular price of $249.

This is a rare deal for the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, which typically hover around $199. That means you’re getting even more savings than usual. However, it's unclear how long this sale will last, so you might want to act fast.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple introduced the updated AirPods Pro 2 (review) in June last year, featuring a versatile USB-C port that replaces the Lightning connector in the charging case, along with some modest upgrades. The new USB-C port offers more flexibility when charging, which is especially handy if you own an iPhone 15 or newer. Plus, you can still top up the case wirelessly via MagSafe.

While the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C retain the same design and Force sensor touch controls as the Lightning version, the charging case now boasts improved durability with an IP54 dust- and water-resistance rating. Additionally, they support lossless audio when paired with Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

Apple has also continued enhancing the AirPods Pro 2 through software updates. Recently, they introduced features like hearing aid functionality with hearing protection, making them a potential over-the-counter hearing aid substitute for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

When it comes to audio, we’ve been impressed with the AirPods Pro 2’s clean sound profile and top-tier adaptive noise cancellation. They also offer Transparency Mode and personalized Spatial Audio, among other features. Battery life is solid, too, offering up to 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case.

Do you think the AirPods Pro 2 are worth the price? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing