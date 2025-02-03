Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you've been thinking about buying the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as a gift or even treating yourself, now’s the perfect time. The latest in-ear earbuds are back down to $169 at Amazon and Best Buy, marking one of their lowest prices yet. That’s a hefty $80 off (32% discount) from the regular price of $249.

This is a rare deal for the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, which typically hover around $199. That means you’re getting even more savings than usual. However, it's unclear how long this sale will last, so you might want to act fast.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple introduced the updated AirPods Pro 2 (review) in June last year, featuring a versatile USB-C port that replaces the Lightning connector in the charging case, along with some modest upgrades. The new USB-C port offers more flexibility when charging, which is especially handy if you own an iPhone 15 or newer. Plus, you can still top up the case wirelessly via MagSafe.

While the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C retain the same design and Force sensor touch controls as the Lightning version, the charging case now boasts improved durability with an IP54 dust- and water-resistance rating. Additionally, they support lossless audio when paired with Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

Apple has also continued enhancing the AirPods Pro 2 through software updates. Recently, they introduced features like hearing aid functionality with hearing protection, making them a potential over-the-counter hearing aid substitute for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

When it comes to audio, we’ve been impressed with the AirPods Pro 2’s clean sound profile and top-tier adaptive noise cancellation. They also offer Transparency Mode and personalized Spatial Audio, among other features. Battery life is solid, too, offering up to 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case.

