New Apple AirPods Pro 2 to arrive this fall

Apple could soon launch its AirPods Pro 2. After 3 years without major updates, Apple's true wireless earbuds with ANC are expected to offer considerable improvements and their release date is closer than expected.

The new AirPods Pro are expected to feature major software and hardware changes and all-new health features.

Apple is also expected to release its AirPods Max in several colors.

In his newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said he had some juicy information about Apple's upcoming earwear. Apple's next wireless earbuds could be released this fall.

Apple is on time to launch AirPods Pro 2

When they were released in October 2019, the AirPods Pro brought a serious breath of fresh air to Apple's audio catalog, with active noise reduction and spatial audio, among other features.

Two and a half years later, the hyper-innovative for the time Active Noise Reduction (ANC) and spatial audio aren't really that innovative anymore. Those who were the first to jump on Apple's in-ear earphones often notice that the battery life of their white earphones has clearly decreased, so it's time for Apple to bring us a new version of its true wireless earphones.

According to Mark Gurman, the new AirPods Pro should offer major hardware changes, health features, and other notable software and hardware improvements. Remember a few months ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted that the new headphones would potentially be able to offer lossless audio quality with Apple's ALAC audio codec.

AirPods Max to arrive in additional colors

Launching in December 2020, the AirPods Max so far only comes in white and black, and Apple is reportedly not currently working on a second-generation model. Rather than offering a new product or an update, Apple will instead offer us different colors according to Mark Gurman.

