Chiming AirPods Pro 2? You're Not Alone – Here's What's Going On

Apple didn’t refresh the AirPods Pro 2 last year, but it did introduce new health-focused features, including a hearing aid function and a hearing test. Alongside these updates, a subtle change through a periodic chime was also added to earbuds. Since Apple didn’t highlight this feature, many users were initially puzzled by the unexpected sound—but not anymore.

On platforms like Reddit and Mastodon (via MacRumors), users have been discussing the periodic chime they hear from their AirPods Pro 2 (review). Reports about the sound date back to last year, when the feature was introduced, but it has only recently gained wider attention as more users encounter it.

Some users noted that the AirPods Pro 2 produced the sound after being placed back into the charging case. Others believed the chime was related to starting the case’s charging process. What stood out to many was that this sound differed from the usual low-battery or charging tones. Adding to the confusion, the chime often plays after a noticeable delay, making it harder to identify its source.

Apple has clarified the purpose of the periodic chime through its support page for the new hearing health features of the AirPods. According to the guide, the chime serves as a diagnostic check for the earbuds’ microphones and speakers, particularly when the hearing test feature is in use.

"To help ensure that your AirPods’ microphones and speakers are operating at their best (for example, to help provide high-quality hearing test results), your AirPods may periodically play a quiet chime when they’re in their charging case."

This diagnostic process ensures the AirPods are functioning optimally, especially for health-related tasks like the hearing test.

While it was not confirmed on the support page if this affects all AirPods Pro models, the new hearing health features are only available to the AirPods Pro 2. Some users also stated the chime does not happen in their first-gen AirPods Pro.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
By default, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case play sound when in low battery and when charging, respectively. However, the new chime is said to come from the new hearing health features. / © nextpit

Can You Disable the Periodic Chime on the AirPods Pro 2?

For users who find the chime inconvenient, disabling it isn’t straightforward. Currently, there’s no direct option to turn off the periodic sound, even if the hearing health features are deactivated. This is likely because the chime is tied to other system-level checks for the earbuds.

However, there is a workaround to minimize the number of sounds your AirPods Pro 2 emit. You can disable charging case sounds via the AirPods settings on your iPhone. While this won’t completely silence the chime, it can reduce other auditory notifications.

Have you noticed the periodic chime on your AirPods Pro 2 or other AirPods model? Were you able to find any solutions to stop it? Share your experiences in the comments!

Via: MacRumors Source: Mastodon, Reddit, Apple

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

