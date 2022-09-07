Apple AirPods Pro 2 unveiled: Better ANC and longer battery life

As expected, Apple pulled the second-generation AirPods Pro out of the hat at its "Far Out" event alongside the new iPhones . NextPit reveals what the true wireless in-ears from Cupertino have to offer.

TL;DR

The AirPods Pro 2 will be available for purchase on September 16 at a price of $249.

ANC and battery life have been significantly improved.

Operation also possible via touch gestures.

The main focus at the Apple event was naturally once again on the iPhone 14, but the presentation of the new AirPods Pro 2 was also eagerly awaited. Visually, not much has happened since the first AirPods Pro from 2019. Functionally, however, Apple has of course taken things up a notch!

Apple AirPods Pro 2: These are the new features

After much talk in rumors about whether and how the design will change, we can state that it has remained almost identical. So, the iconic stems will remain. Technically, however, some things have changed. For example, the H2 chip now powers things under the hood and is supposed to provide "exceptional sound quality," according to Apple. The earphones also feature a new driver and a new amplifier.

The new AirPods Pro bear quite a bit of resemblance to ... the old AirPods Pro. / © Apple

Unfortunately, Apple didn't reveal much about the revamped new drivers at the event, but did talk enthusiastically about Spatial Audio or personalized Spatial Audio. However, iOS 16 is required for the latter. The trick is exciting: You scan your ear and head shape, iOS calculates a head-related transfer function that adapts the sound to your ear and head shape.

ANC is also said to have improved significantly. Thanks to "Advanced Computation Audio", noises are supposed to be suppressed twice as well as in the first generation.

Apple has also improved the transparency mode: "Adaptive Transparency" is the name of the optimized feature that analyzes ambient noise 48,000 times per second. The transparency mode is even supposed to be able to filter construction site noise in this way!

Apple plays the sustainability card again with the new second-generation AirPods Pro. / © Apple

The operation of the earphones has also been optimized: New touch sensors ensure that you can change the volume with a swipe gesture on the stems, for example. For a better fit, Apple now offers four different sizes of earbuds: You can choose between the sizes L, M, S and XS—so there should be the right one for every ear.

The speaker on the charging case is also new. The AirPods can be found at any time via the U1 chip and the "Where is" function, and thanks to the speaker, a sound helps you find the case. By the way, you can now also attach a lanyard to the case so that you can comfortably carry it around on your wrist.

Last but not least, Apple has also improved the battery life. Fully charged, six hours are possible with active ANC—33% more than before. With the charging case, you get a total of 30 hours of runtime. That is six hours more than before. How do you charge them?

´This is a legitimate question, because the Cupertino-based company has also improved this: You can still use the Lightning port. However, you can also use inductive charging via MagSafe adapters or other Qi-compatible chargers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Prices and availability

If you want to land the second-generation AirPods Pro, you can do so starting Friday: Starting September 9 at 2 p.m., the earphones can be ordered, and they will start shipping on September 23. A price of $249 is called for in the US.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 From September 9 you can pre-order, from September 23 will be delivered. To device database

What do you think about the new AirPods Pro? Were your feature prayers answered or did you secretly expect more?