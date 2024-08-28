Apple's AirPods Max are fantastic noise-canceling headphones, but they're let down by their premium price. If this is one of you're reasons you haven't purchased them, now's the time to reconsider your plans as the Apple headphones plummet to $399 from $549 on Amazon.

That price puts the Apple AirPods Max (review) back to an all-time low, which is $150 (27 percent) lower than the usual listing. The deal applies to five colorways of the headphones: space gray, silver, blue, green, and pink.

Why buy the Apple AirPods Max

There's no question that the Apple AirPods Max are getting long in the tooth after they were introduced in late 2020. However, they remain phenomenal and are still some of the best-looking headphones in the market today. The sizeable discount further makes them a worthy investment.

We liked the AirPods Max for their standout design and excellent build. They have a unique wrapped stainless-steel headband formed by a knitted mesh canopy in the center. The premium touches extend to the telescopic arms connecting the earcups while the inner earcups get the same breathable mesh layer. One side has a signature Apple digital crown and a button adding tactility during playback.

The Apple AirPods Max does not offer Apple's lossless audio over Bluetooth. / © nextpit

The AirPods Max are fitted with custom-made H1 chipsets and large 40 mm drivers. Together with the well-designed internals, the combination provides very good audio quality as per our colleague's review. Even better, they have top-class noise-canceling capabilities with a very natural transparency mode and a productive adaptive equalizer.

Apple is among those that have a very decent implementation of spatial audio on their headphones, which is true on the AirPods Max. If you're Apple's walled garden, you'll be glad to know you get the advantages of multi-pairing and fast pairing with iPhones and other Apple devices.

Battery life on the AirPods Max is average, lasting 20 hours with ANC and transparency modes enabled, and slightly higher if one feature is deactivated. But we liked how very efficient and smart the autonomy of the headphones are, it never misses to switch off automatically when not in use.

Are you buying the Apple AirPods Max now that they have gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.