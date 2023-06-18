Save $100 When Buying Apple's AirPods Max Over Ear Headphones

If you're in the walled garden of Apple and looking to buy your first over ear wireless headphones , the company's AirPods Max are on sale. The set of audio cans usually cost $549, but Amazon has them for $449 or $100 off, which is also the second-best recorded price ever since these were introduced.

Four out of five colorways of the Apple AirPods Max are offered with an 18 percent discount. This includes green and blue on top of the more popular silver and black options, which are known to be the staple hues of the Cupertino firm. Of course, all of these get the two-tone finish.

Apple's AirPods Max are premium over ear

The Apple AirPods Max feature matte aluminum cups with a knitted mesh ear pad on each side and are held together by a silicon headband with a stainless-steel frame inside. You get a digital crown for playback control or triggering a specific function more conveniently. Additionally, you can extensively manage the Bluetooth headset using your iPhone.

In terms of other components, Apple's AirPods Max come with a powerful H1 audio chip that is located on both cups. This silicon along with the nine microphones enable very effective noise-cancelling, resulting in clear audio output. However, you can still tap the transparency mode if you want to hear ambient noises. An array of sensors is also available, such as on-head and case detections.

The Apple AirPods Max in two-tone green colorways. / © Apple

What's more, the headphones support spatial audio with head tracking similar to the high-end AirPods earphones of Apple. While the battery life on them is modest, you get a considerable fast charging rating. For instance, a 5-minute refill produces up to 1.5 hours of listening time.

Among the Apple headphones, the AirPods Max don't always get this huge price reduction. Likewise, it is recommended to act quickly if you do not want to miss the savings. Furthermore, what do you think of this deal? Would you like to see more AirPods offers? Hit us up in the comments.