Apple's AirPods Max Fall to the All-Time Low Price for $150 Off

Apple's AirPods Max are a phenomenal set of noise-canceling headphones for iPhone users, but their premium price is quite a hurdle. If you've been waiting for them to be discounted, now's the time to finally pick them up as the set has returned to the best price of $399 on Amazon.

The price nets you a $150 saving and matches the exclusive deal offered to Prime Members last month. You can also choose from all colorways of the headphones, including the classic and most popular space gray and silver.

Why the Apple AirPods Max are still a popular choice

It's undeniable that the Apple AirPods Max (review) are getting long in the tooth after they were introduced at the end of 2020. But despite the status, they remain a popular high-end over-ear headphone even today.

They come with stylish and unique outer ear cups in different anodized aluminum finishes. Each inner side also gets a memory foam cushion that matches the color of the cups. These two sides are held by a sturdy stainless steel headband with a knitted canopy design. You can also find a set of responsive physical buttons including the digital crown for playback controls.

AirPods Max earcups up close
The Apple AirPods Max doesn't have good passive isolation, but its active noise reduction is breathtaking.

More than the premium looks, the AirPods Max offer a solid sound quality, which is output by large 40 mm audio drivers and a custom H1 chipset. The profile leans toward being clean and balanced, though there are ways you customize how the sound and which elements to emphasize. The headphones excel in noise-canceling with an adaptive ANC feature while transparency mode is one of the best out there.

And if you're in the Apple ecosystem, you can take advantage of AirPods Max's features like fast pairing and multipoint Bluetooth connection. Another thing to like is Apple's implementation of spatial audio for immersive listening.

One of the shortcomings of the AirPods Max that you should know is that it still features an old Lightning port. However, Apple is supplying the headphones with a charging cable. Meanwhile, you can expect an average battery life along with effective automated power management.

Are the Apple AirPods Max now a better purchase for this price? Which color are you intending to pick? Let us know in the comments.

