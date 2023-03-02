Apple AirPods 2 with Iconic Design Get a Shocking 38% Discount

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple AirPods 2 headphones earbuds
© NextPit

Apple popularized the stem-based design on its AirPods headphones, which continues even on the AirPods 2 or 2nd gen in-ears. Surprisingly, the pair of earbuds with the iconic look are back at their lowest price on Amazon. If you hurry, you can get a huge 38 percent discount off the $159 original price of the earbuds.

Exactly what you will be saving with this sale is worth $60, amounting to almost half the cost of the Apple AirPods 2. The deal has been listed on Amazon for over a week now, so you might need to check it out before the offer expires.

Why Apple AirPods 2 headphones are popular

Apple gave the same stem-based exterior to the noise-canceling AirPods 2. This is not surprising given how effective and comfortable the form is compared with most earbuds. Likewise, the unique styling ensures that the buds are distinguishable when on the ears.

In addition to the noise cancellation, Apple's AirPods 2 has a high-quality audio output, thanks to the powerful custom H1 audio chipset of the iPhone-maker. More importantly, the earbuds come with low-latency Bluetooth transmission for more immersive listening whether you're on a voice call or simply streaming audio.

Apple could launch the cheaper AirPods SE or Lite
Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2 design / © Ben Miller / NextPit

If paired with an iPhone, users can take advantage of Siri integration such as clever voice commands and announced notifications. It is also possible to share the same song and broadcast it on another set of AirPods.

The reliable battery life on the AirPods 2 keeps you moving without the need for frequent charging. Together with the charging case, the AirPods 2 last more than a whole day of continuous playback.

We want to hear your thoughts about this Apple AirPods deal. Would you like to see more headphone sales? Tell us in the comment section.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

Latest articles

