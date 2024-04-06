Android 15 May Come with Samsung DeX Mode-Like Feature for Pixel

Samsung smartphones and tablets have long featured DeX mode that transforms these devices into a mini PC just by connecting it to a monitor or TV and accessories. On Android, there is a comparable tool called desktop mode, but it has very limited functions and only available for developers. Google could be well bringing an upgraded version of this and could launch widely to Pixels and non-Galaxy devices via Android 15 OS .

Improved desktop mode for Android

As discovered in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 update, a new version of the desktop mode has been spotted by developer Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority). The developer also managed to enable some new features and changes within it.

Upon testing, it shows that there are now more flexibilities when free-moving and resizing running apps that are presented in a window or tab view. Users can find shortcut buttons to options such as split, full screen, and custom views. At the same, the experience appears to be more fluid and optimized as well which was running on a Pixel 8 Pro (review).

The new desktop mode can be enabled on the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 update. / © Android Authority

Not yet an alternative for Samsung DeX mode

Despite the improvements, though, the built-in desktop mode is still far from the level of Samsung's DeX or Motorola's Ready For mobile. For instance, it says that the Android's desktop mode is only compatible with a few keyboard and mouse accessories. Plus, many of these keyboard functions are not supported while the number of Android apps that work with is also sparse.

Right now, it is presumed Google may ship the definitive version of the new desktop mode on Android 15, and that the Pixel 9 series may be the first to take advantage of it. It's also possible that this will trickle down to the older Pixel models like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as suggested by the activation of external display mode from the said handsets. Likewise, more manufacturers could also adopt the tool in the future.

Google has confirmed that it will hold the I/O 2024 developers conference on May 10 when it should formally announce and preview the next major Android operating system. The company's mid-range Pixel 8a phone is also expected to debut at the conference.

What do you think of the new Android desktop mode? Do you feel that Google has been lagging in developing recent iterations of Android OS? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.