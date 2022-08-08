Android 13 is now available for Galaxy S22 smartphones

That's right: the One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 has finally been announced for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Find out how to join Samsung's Beta Program and get the new features of the new software in advance.

Samsung opened the Android 13 beta testing program on August 7 in the US, South Korea and Germany.

At this time, only Galaxy S22 models can be enrolled in the beta program.

The new version is expected to bring exclusive features to the South Korean manufacturer's foldable models.

Just like Android 13 itself, One UI 5 does not bring considerable changes, it is just improvements in the areas of user interface, notifications, security, camera software and other system features. According to Samsung, One UI 5 offers up to 16 preset color themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more color options for their home screens, icons and quick panels for a look and feel suited to their style.

One UI 5 is more colorful and with new themes / © Samsung

When it comes to notifications, the new UI features new controls for blocking notifications in certain apps, so they only see what is relevant to them. Moreover, new notification settings will require apps to request permission before sending notifications. Also regarding security, the manufacturer has built a new dashboard that identifies the privacy and security status of the device.

Samsung has built a new dashboard that identifies the security status of the device / © Samsung

Finally, Samsung also reports that the camera software improvements bring a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode, as well as a more responsive zoom bar.

More about Samsung's Android 13 Beta program

The One UI 5 beta program was announced on August 7 for the entire Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany and South Korea.

If you own one of these models and want to try out the new features of the Android 13-based One UI 5, download the Samsung Members app and sign up for the beta Software Program. But remember: installing the beta version on your primary smartphone is not recommended, as this version is still in the early stages of development and may damage your device permanently.

One UI 5 improves the widget experience on the Galaxy S22 / © Samsung

Last but not least, Samsung is expected to expand the beta testing program for foldable models in the coming days, as the new Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 will be announced this week, on August 10, during the Unpacked event. This is relevant because the big expectation over One UI 5 is to see significant improvements coming to Samsung's foldable smartphones. The idea is that the new version of the system can offer even more enhanced productivity tools.

So, will you be installing Android 13-based One UI 5 on your Galaxy S22 device?