Android 12: Smartphones likely to receive the official update in 2021

Each year sees Google roll out a new Android version. This year, Android 12 is widely expected to be released, and there is much excitement surrounding the upcoming operating system version. Another question that lingers in many of our minds is this: which smartphone will receive the latest update? This article lists the potential candidates based on their respective manufacturers.

Google's Android 12 has also been given the nickname "Snow Cone", with the Developer Preview already available so that smartphone manufacturers can get a brief look at what to expect. The entire rollout formula is set to remain unchanged.

Do expect the Developer Preview to be updated multiple times in the coming months, with a public beta set to follow before the final stable build of the OS is officially unveiled this fall. Android 12, as usual, will appear on Google's range of Pixel smartphones first. From there, it is a waiting game to see just how fast the other smartphone manufacturers are able to work on customized versions that will run on their own devices.

The wait isn't just about smartphones that are set to receive the latest Android version, but also whether certain models will even be in the running. In order to help you navigate through a bloated list, we will constantly update this article with the latest information and To help you find your way through this product and update jungle, we'll keep this post current with the latest details from various manufacturers.

Google

Google will, of course, lead the way again: the moment a stable build of Android 12 is finalized, the software will also be made available for its own range of Pixel smartphones - as long as they're new or recent models. Do expect the following models to receive the Android 12 update.

Samsung

Samsung looks to have upped its game in terms of software and security updates. While the South Korean conglomerate is not the fastest to roll out new Android iterations on their smartphones, they recently announced that they will be offering up to four years of software updates for many of their recent smartphones. This translates to a slew of devices that will receive Android 12 when available:

Samsung offers new software updates for its smartphones for up to four years - the Galaxy S21 Ultra is obviously one of them / © NextPit

Xiaomi

The Chinese manufacturer is certainly not shy when it comes to flooding the market with a myriad of smartphones to cater to every single level, with many devices also hoping to see an update. Xiaomi normally delivers two major Android updates for its models, so the following devices could receive Android 12 in due time:

OPPO

The Reno 4 is one of the models that can hopefully look forward to Android 12 / © NextPit

Two major Android updates happen to be the industry standard and OPPO, a company that is currently carving out a name for itself in Europe, is no exception. The Chinese manufacturer also has its fair share of Android 12-capable devices in the running, were among these ought to include the upcoming Find X3 series that is set to be revealed not too long down the road.

Reno 4 Pro

Reno 4

Reno 4 Z

Reno 4 Lite

Finx X3

Find X3 Pro

Find X2

Find X2 Pro

Find X2 Neo

Find X2 Lite

A73 5G

A91

A52

Vivo

Vivo has established its presence in numerous markets in Asia for a while now but is still a relative newcomer to the European scene. The models marketed in this region are still very new, so all of them should also receive Android 12 as part of Vivo's 2-year update policy.

Vivo X51

Vivo Y70

Vivo Y20s

Huawei

Well, what can we say about Huawei? For the sake of completeness, we're including this Chinese manufacturer, but I probably don't need to tell you the probability of their devices receiving another Android update ever. Rather, we suspect that their newer models would most likely rely on their very own Harmony OS.

Honor

With Honor, it looks rather similar to Huawei considering how it is an offshoot of Huawei. Although they are now an individual company and are looking forward to producing 100 million smartphones in 2021. Honor is still finding its way around, especially getting in the good books of Google by being part of the "Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology" consortium as part of shedding their Huawei connection. New models such as the global Honor View 40 will be powered by Android and supports Google services, but it remains to be seen what kind of support will their older smartphones receive.

Honor View 40

OnePlus

We have been used to OnePlus' exemplary update policy and snappy implementations of the latest Android versions during the company's early years. However, the introduction of additional series seemed to have slowed OnePlus down, as budget-oriented models such as the Nord N10 5G will only receive one major Android update, maxing out at Android 11 (which it hasn't received yet even though the OnePlus Nord already did). These are the models that are tipped to receive Android 12.

The OnePlus 8T is also a clear Android 12 candidate! / © NextPit

Motorola also has its fair share of troubles with Android. It was once the poster child for Android updates, but somewhere along the way, the journey from Hero to Zero happened as Lenovo took over Motorola. It is not guaranteed for each model to receive 2 years of updates, and Motorola smartphone owners have long waited for new software updates to arrive - if ever. Still, there is a slight glimmer of hope for the following models to get a taste of Android 12:

Realme

Realme has announced 2 major updates for its flagship X and Pro series and of course, the upcoming Realme GT is also set to receive the Android 12 update.

LG

We're also used to LG providing their devices with the major operating system updates for up to two years. However, things have become rather shady in recent times, what with the LG Rollable that seems to be stuck in limbo.

The LG Wing certainly sports one of the more unusual smartphone designs. Will it receive Android 12? / © NextPit

HMD Global/Nokia

Nokia is also one candidate that delivers updates reliably but is not the fastest in the market. The following models will most probably receive Android 12 will - hopefully not when Android 13 is out!

Sony

The Japanese company joins the group of manufacturers who promise at least two major updates for its flagship smartphones. Officially, Sony has not confirmed an upcoming update yet, but we do expect Android 12 on the following devices:

ASUS

ASUS should at least release Android 12 to its current gaming smartphone and the ZenFone 7 (Pro). With the ROG Phone 5, this new gaming smartphone from the Taiwan-based company is set to blaze a new trail upon its release, and would naturally be in line for Android 12.