Android 11 tracker: List of smartphones slated to get the Android 11 update

Released in September 2020, Android 11 continues to be distributed among the numerous smartphone manufacturers now, even after the testing of the upcoming Android 12 operating system by Google has begun. In this article, we list the models that have already received or should receive the Android 11 update according to the respective manufacturers.

Android 11 highlighted different improvements in areas of privacy, improved integration with devices for a connected home (smart home), and new communication features including the now native option in Android for floating conversation bubbles.

It's worth remembering that even though rollout might have begun for one model, regional differences and even customizations made by mobile operators can delay - or even outright cancel - the update for specific models.

Shortcut to your favorite smartphone manufacturer

As expected, the latest Pixel line came with Android 11 / © NextPit

Google

It is unsurprising to see Google, the Android operating system's developer, also ensured that their smartphones were the first in the market to receive the Android 11 update - available right on Android 11's launch day itself. In the case of the Pixel, Google ensured that you continue to have installation options through an Over-the-Air (OTA) update or via a system image download and installation using the ADB tool which primarily targets developers. Google's models that have already received the update to Android 11 are:

Samsung

Despite a commitment to update its flagship models for three operating system updates in addition to offering security patch updates for up to four years for its most recent smartphones, Samsung is not among the fastest manufacturers to release such updates. Still, it is commendable on the South Koreans' part to have already released Android 11 - together with the One UI 3.0 skin - for its major 2020 and even some 2019 releases:

In distribution

The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes pre-loaded with Android 11 / © NextPit

Models that should receive the update

Samsung has released a schedule for the release of Android 11 on the Samsung Members app, including models that have already received the update as well as other smartphones in their inventory that should receive the new operating system version before 2021 comes to a close.

So far, the company has made the update available for some smartphones from the previous list in advance, but there is always the possibility of delays.

Galaxy A01 (June ~ July)

Galaxy A01 Core (June)

Galaxy A10 (August ~ October)

Galaxy A10s (August ~ September)

Galaxy A11 (June ~ August)

Galaxy A12 (June ~ July)

Galaxy A20 (August ~ September)

Galaxy A20e (July)

Galaxy A20s (August ~ September)

Galaxy A21s (May ~ June)

Galaxy A30 (June ~ July)

Galaxy A30s (July ~ September)

Galaxy A31 (June ~ July)

Galaxy A40 (April)

Galaxy A41 (June)

Galaxy A42 5G (May)

Galaxy A70 (May)

Galaxy A80 (April ~ May)

Galaxy Tab A (June)

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (August)

Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) (August)

Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019) (August)

Galaxy Tab Active 3 (June)

Galaxy Tab Active Pro (August)

Galaxy Tab S5e (July)

Galaxy XCover Pro (November)

Galaxy XCover 4s (August)

The rugged Galaxy XCover Pro isn't expected to receive Android 11 until November / © Samsung

Xiaomi

Launching exclusive models for some markets and constantly swapping names - including using titles that represent completely different models based on the release country - makes it difficult to keep up with updates from Xiaomi and its "independent" brands.

In addition, the MIUI skin update is independent of the operating system. This set of factors may further delay the release of Android 11 for smartphones depending on the country.

In distribution

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has already received Android 11 / © NextPit

You should receive Android 11 for the following devices:

Black Shark 2 / Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 3 / Black Shark 3S / Black Shark 3 Pro

Poco C3

Poco M2

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M3

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Poco M2

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C (Poco C3 in India)

Redmi 9T

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 / Mi 9 Pro / Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (CC9 in China)

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Since Lenovo purchased Motorola, the frequency of system and security updates for Motorola's smartphones has taken a turn for the worse in terms of speed and consistency. The older, mid-range models tend to receive new versions before newer or more advanced devices.

Interestingly, the official list released by Motorola includes the Lenovo K12, but does not mention the Legion range of gaming smartphones.

In distribution

Should receive

Moto G8 received Android 11 ahead of the Razr and Edge+ flagships / © NextPit

LG

The South Korean company released an update schedule for Android 11 (albeit in German) that involved just a few models, leaving out several basic and mid-range smartphones that were released throughout 2020, such as the K62 and K92, for example.

In distribution

These devices should receive Android 11:

LG G8X (Q3)

LG G8S (Q4)

LG K42 (Q4)

LG K52 (Q4)

LG Velvet 4G (Q4, LM-G910)

LG Wing (Q4)

The LG Velvet 4G (with Snapdragon 845) will receive Android 11 later than the 5G model (with 765G) / © NextPit

Oppo

The manufacturer rolls out details about monthly updates via its ColorOS customization Twitter profile. In Oppo's case, Android 11 is the base for the ColorOS 11 skin, which makes it easy to identify if the smartphone already has the latest version of the system.

In distribution

You should receive Android 11 on the following devices:

Oppo A91

Oppo F15

Oppo Reno2

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Find X2 Pro received the ColorOS 11 skin with the new system / © NextPit

Nokia

HMD Global, responsible for Nokia smartphones, announced its timeline for Android 11 releases for its smartphones in October last year. At time of publishing, the deadline for some of the models listed for such an update has already passed.

In distribution

Should receive

Nokia 8.3 5G was the first model from the Finnish brand to receive Android 11 / © Nokia

Huawei and Honor

In the case of the Chinese manufacturer and its former subsidiary, they only had access to the Android 11 source code with the release by AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which was not possible to customize EMUI 11 onto Android 11, hence making smartphones from both companies run on Android 10 still. Usually, the skin corresponds to the operating system version).

Moreover, Huawei has concentrated their efforts on HarmonyOS, and everything seems to indicate that the brand's devices will not receive the 2020 edition of Google's mobile operating system.

OnePlus

With a relatively small range of smartphones, OnePlus' list of phones running Android 11 is rather straightforward and to the point. According to the lead developer of the OxygenOS skin, the manufacturer is still studying the possibility of bringing Android 11 to the OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N10, and N100 devices.

In distribution

These smartphones should receive Android 11:

OnePlus was one of the first manufacturers to offer Android 11 / © NextPit

Realme

In the case of the Chinese brand, the update to Android 11 comes with the RealmeUI 2.0 skin. The distribution of the new version began in December, with the X50 Pro model first off the blocks.

In distribution

These should receive Android 11:

Realme X50 Pro was first to debut with Android 11 / © NextPit

Asus

In the case of the Taiwanese company, the Android 11 update began trickling out with the 2019 ZenFone 6, which is a curious decision, while its successor, the ZenFone 7, remained in open beta.

In distribution

They should receive Android 11:

Asus ZenFone 6 received Android 11 before the ZenFone 7 / © NextPit

Sony

Another manufacturer that has streamlined its product range, Sony has already completed its update schedule for Android 11, as announced in late 2020. Since then, the company announced the Xperia Pro, which should also receive an update soon. It is worth remembering that the company left Brazil in 2019, so there were no new models launched in that part of the world after that.

In distribution

Sony has completed the announced schedule to update its Xperia range with Android 11 / © NextPit

The above list was compiled based on updates that are already available, announced, or are currently in testing, and may change according to the country or modifications made by mobile operators.

Has your device been updated to Android 11 yet? Share with our community and help complete this list.