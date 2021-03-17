Android 11 tracker: List of smartphones slated to get the Android 11 update
Released in September 2020, Android 11 continues to be distributed among the numerous smartphone manufacturers now, even after the testing of the upcoming Android 12 operating system by Google has begun. In this article, we list the models that have already received or should receive the Android 11 update according to the respective manufacturers.
Android 11 highlighted different improvements in areas of privacy, improved integration with devices for a connected home (smart home), and new communication features including the now native option in Android for floating conversation bubbles.
It's worth remembering that even though rollout might have begun for one model, regional differences and even customizations made by mobile operators can delay - or even outright cancel - the update for specific models.
It is unsurprising to see Google, the Android operating system's developer, also ensured that their smartphones were the first in the market to receive the Android 11 update - available right on Android 11's launch day itself. In the case of the Pixel, Google ensured that you continue to have installation options through an Over-the-Air (OTA) update or via a system image download and installation using the ADB tool which primarily targets developers. Google's models that have already received the update to Android 11 are:
Samsung
Despite a commitment to update its flagship models for three operating system updates in addition to offering security patch updates for up to four years for its most recent smartphones, Samsung is not among the fastest manufacturers to release such updates. Still, it is commendable on the South Koreans' part to have already released Android 11 - together with the One UI 3.0 skin - for its major 2020 and even some 2019 releases:
In distribution
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip / Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S21 / Galaxy S21+ / Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 / Galaxy S10e / Galaxy S10+ / Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10 / Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy A71 / Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A51 / Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A50s
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy Tab S7 / Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Models that should receive the update
Samsung has released a schedule for the release of Android 11 on the Samsung Members app, including models that have already received the update as well as other smartphones in their inventory that should receive the new operating system version before 2021 comes to a close.
So far, the company has made the update available for some smartphones from the previous list in advance, but there is always the possibility of delays.
- Galaxy A01 (June ~ July)
- Galaxy A01 Core (June)
- Galaxy A10 (August ~ October)
- Galaxy A10s (August ~ September)
- Galaxy A11 (June ~ August)
- Galaxy A12 (June ~ July)
- Galaxy A20 (August ~ September)
- Galaxy A20e (July)
- Galaxy A20s (August ~ September)
- Galaxy A21s (May ~ June)
- Galaxy A30 (June ~ July)
- Galaxy A30s (July ~ September)
- Galaxy A31 (June ~ July)
- Galaxy A40 (April)
- Galaxy A41 (June)
- Galaxy A42 5G (May)
- Galaxy A70 (May)
- Galaxy A80 (April ~ May)
- Galaxy Tab A (June)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (August)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) (August)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019) (August)
- Galaxy Tab Active 3 (June)
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro (August)
- Galaxy Tab S5e (July)
- Galaxy XCover Pro (November)
- Galaxy XCover 4s (August)
Xiaomi
Launching exclusive models for some markets and constantly swapping names - including using titles that represent completely different models based on the release country - makes it difficult to keep up with updates from Xiaomi and its "independent" brands.
In addition, the MIUI skin update is independent of the operating system. This set of factors may further delay the release of Android 11 for smartphones depending on the country.
In distribution
- Poco F2 Pro (Redmi K30 Pro)
- Poco X2
- Poco X3 / Poco X3 NFC
- Redmi 10X
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K30 / Redmi K30 Pro / Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 9S (Redmi Note 9 Pro in India)
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Ultra / Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (Mi 10i in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China)
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi A3
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10)
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro / Mi Note 10 Lite
You should receive Android 11 for the following devices:
- Black Shark 2 / Black Shark 2 Pro
- Black Shark 3 / Black Shark 3S / Black Shark 3 Pro
- Poco C3
- Poco M2
- Poco M2 Pro
- Poco M3
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Poco M2
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9C (Poco C3 in India)
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30S
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 / Mi 9 Pro / Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (CC9 in China)
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Motorola/Lenovo
Since Lenovo purchased Motorola, the frequency of system and security updates for Motorola's smartphones has taken a turn for the worse in terms of speed and consistency. The older, mid-range models tend to receive new versions before newer or more advanced devices.
Interestingly, the official list released by Motorola includes the Lenovo K12, but does not mention the Legion range of gaming smartphones.
In distribution
- Moto G Stylus (2020) (Moto G Pro in the Americas)
- Moto G8
- Moto G8 Power
Should receive
- Lenovo K12 Note
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G Fast
- Moto G Power
- Moto G Stylus (2021)
- Moto G9
- Moto G9 play
- Moto G9 Fast
- Moto G9 power
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola One 5G
- Motorola One Action
- Motorola One Fusion
- Motorola One Fusion+
- Motorola One Hyper
- Motorola One Vision
- Motorola Razr 2019
- Motorola Razr 5G
LG
The South Korean company released an update schedule for Android 11 (albeit in German) that involved just a few models, leaving out several basic and mid-range smartphones that were released throughout 2020, such as the K62 and K92, for example.
In distribution
- LG Velvet 5G (LM-G900)
- LG V60
These devices should receive Android 11:
Oppo
The manufacturer rolls out details about monthly updates via its ColorOS customization Twitter profile. In Oppo's case, Android 11 is the base for the ColorOS 11 skin, which makes it easy to identify if the smartphone already has the latest version of the system.
In distribution
- Oppo A52
- Oppo A72
- Oppo A9
- Oppo A92
- Oppo A93
- Oppo Ace2
- Oppo F11 / F11 Pro
- Oppo F17 Pro
- Oppo Find X2 / Find X2 Pro / Find X2 Neo / Find X2 Lite
- Oppo Find X3 / Find X3 Pro / Find X3 Neo / Find X3 Lite
- Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
- Oppo Reno2 F
- Oppo Reno3 / Reno3 Pro
- Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno4 / Reno4 Pro
- Oppo Reno4 5G / Reno4 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno4 F
- Oppo Reno4 Lite
- Oppo Reno4 Z 5G
You should receive Android 11 on the following devices:
- Oppo A91
- Oppo F15
- Oppo Reno2
- Oppo Reno2 Z
Nokia
HMD Global, responsible for Nokia smartphones, announced its timeline for Android 11 releases for its smartphones in October last year. At time of publishing, the deadline for some of the models listed for such an update has already passed.
In distribution
Should receive
- Nokia 1 Plus (Q2)
- Nokia 1.3 (Q1)
- Nokia 2.3 (Q1)
- Nokia 2.4 (Q1)
- Nokia 3.2 (Q1)
- Nokia 3.4 (Q1)
- Nokia 4.2 (Q1)
- Nokia 5.3 (Q1)
- Nokia 6.1 (Q1)
- Nokia 6.2 (Q2)
- Nokia 7.2 (Q1)
- Nokia 8.1 (Q1)
- Nokia 9 Pureview (Q2)
Huawei and Honor
In the case of the Chinese manufacturer and its former subsidiary, they only had access to the Android 11 source code with the release by AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which was not possible to customize EMUI 11 onto Android 11, hence making smartphones from both companies run on Android 10 still. Usually, the skin corresponds to the operating system version).
Moreover, Huawei has concentrated their efforts on HarmonyOS, and everything seems to indicate that the brand's devices will not receive the 2020 edition of Google's mobile operating system.
OnePlus
With a relatively small range of smartphones, OnePlus' list of phones running Android 11 is rather straightforward and to the point. According to the lead developer of the OxygenOS skin, the manufacturer is still studying the possibility of bringing Android 11 to the OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N10, and N100 devices.
In distribution
These smartphones should receive Android 11:
Realme
In the case of the Chinese brand, the update to Android 11 comes with the RealmeUI 2.0 skin. The distribution of the new version began in December, with the X50 Pro model first off the blocks.
In distribution
These should receive Android 11:
- Realme 3 Pro
- Realme 5 Pro
- Realme 6
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme 6i
- Realme 7
- Realme C12
- Realme C15
- Realme C3
- Realme Narzo 10
- Realme Narzo 10A
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme Narzo 20A
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro
- Realme Narzo 30A
- Realme X
- Realme X2
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme X3 / Realme X3 Superzoom
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme XT
Asus
In the case of the Taiwanese company, the Android 11 update began trickling out with the 2019 ZenFone 6, which is a curious decision, while its successor, the ZenFone 7, remained in open beta.
In distribution
They should receive Android 11:
- ZenFone 7 / ZenFone 7 Pro
- ROG Phone 3
Sony
Another manufacturer that has streamlined its product range, Sony has already completed its update schedule for Android 11, as announced in late 2020. Since then, the company announced the Xperia Pro, which should also receive an update soon. It is worth remembering that the company left Brazil in 2019, so there were no new models launched in that part of the world after that.
In distribution
The above list was compiled based on updates that are already available, announced, or are currently in testing, and may change according to the country or modifications made by mobile operators.
Has your device been updated to Android 11 yet? Share with our community and help complete this list.
