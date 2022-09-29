Amazon launches first Kindle with stylus, new Echo Dot and Studio

Amazon has just announced a new e-reader that is not just like any of the refreshed Kindle models that we've seen lately. The Kindle Scribe is the company's first e-reader that features a detachable stylus. Amazon says its Scribe does not intend to replace those bulky Android or iPad tablets. Instead, it's a distraction-free device for reading and writing. Also Amazon has announced new Echo Dot and Studio speakers.

TL;DR

Amazon's $340 Kindle Scribe e-reader is built for writing and reading

New Echo Dot and Studio speakers feature better sound output and controls

Fifth gen. Echo Dot arrives on October 20 for $50, Echo Studio costs $200

Amazon's Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch e-ink display with 300ppi and an adjustable light. The pen, which uses Wacom technology, magnetically attaches to the thicker side of the tablet. The Kindle Scribe comes in two versions with the premium variant having a dedicated eraser and customizable button. Charging the pens is not required as they don't have batteries.

Affiliate offer Amazon Kindle Scribe Order the Kindle Scribe e-reader with pen from Amazon.

The Kindle Scribe's pen is used to write down notes while on any e-book page—or just for taking notes and writing journals. All the notes are then saved into the Kindle collection. Surprisingly, the e-reader/notebook also supports signing of documents in PDF or web page formats. Compatibility with Microsoft Word files is also arriving next year along with an option to easily share documents onto the tablet.

Like most e-readers, the device is lightweight with 430g and only measures 5.8mm. According to Amazon, the battery life of the Kindle Scribe is rated between 3 to 12 weeks depending on the type of usage. The Amazon Kindle Scribe is available to pre-order starting at $340, and the premium stylus costs $30. Availability will begin on November 30th.

Amazon's fifth gen Echo Dot with Clock has an Eero WiFi mesh extender. / © Amazon

Amazon's fifth Echo Dot and Studio speakers

Amazon is also updating its Echo smart speakers. The 5th gen or 2022 Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock speakers are said to boast improved audio quality with a better bass performance—coupled with more responsive touch controls. Meanwhile, the revamped Echo Studio now ships with upgraded spatial audio and stereo sound performance.

Amazon Echo Studio 2022 is said to feature improved spatial audio. / © Amazon

This year's Echo Dot lineup and Echo Studio are equipped with built-in Eero mesh WiFi extenders that add up to 1000 sq feet of coverage. The standard Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock can be ordered for $50 and $60, respectively. Amazon's new Echo Studio retails for $200 — all devices are arriving on October 20th.