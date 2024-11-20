Amazon Introduces Free Audiobook Feature to Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon has announced a new integration between its Audible and Amazon Music services, offering users one free audiobook listening session per month at no additional cost. This expanded plan is initially rolling out in the US, Canada, and the UK.

According to Amazon, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, including primary account holders of Amazon Music Unlimited family plans, can enjoy one audiobook of any length from the Audible library for free each billing cycle. Users can either complete the audiobook within the cycle or choose a new one for the following month.

Once the free audiobook limit is reached, users have the option to purchase additional titles or subscribe to Audible for unlimited access.

Amazon Music with Audiobooks vs. Audible: Pricing and Features

The addition of audiobooks to Amazon Music Unlimited makes it a more budget-friendly alternative to Audible. Currently, Audible's standalone subscription costs $7.99 per month, while the premium library is priced at $14.99 in the US. In comparison, Amazon Music Unlimited is available for $9.99 per month for Prime members or $10.99 for non-Prime members.

One key distinction is that Audible subscribers retain permanent access to purchased audiobooks even if they cancel their subscriptions. In contrast, audiobooks accessed through Amazon Music Unlimited are available only during the subscription period.

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can listen to one free audiobook per month. / © Amazon

This new feature effectively turns Amazon Music into an all-in-one service, providing ad-free music, podcasts, and access to a rotating selection of audiobooks.

Amazon's decision to combine Audible with Amazon Music is surprising, as the company has historically kept the two services separate. However, it appears to be a direct response to Spotify’s audiobook offering, which launched last year. Spotify’s premium subscription includes audiobook access, though it imposes a time limit on listening, unlike Amazon Music's unrestricted playback for a single title per month.

Affiliate offer Amazon Music Unlimited Get up to 3 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Are you subscribed to any streaming services? If so, what influenced your choice? Please let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!