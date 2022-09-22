Amazon just launched a $100 tablet

Tech & Community
Amazon has not finished refreshing its Fire tablets offering this year. The ecommerce giant has launched the 2022 or 12th gen versions for Fire HD 8 (Plus) and Fire HD Kids (Pro) tablets. These four new models are introduced with faster processor performance and minor battery life improvements, but for increased pricing.

TL;DR

  • Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets boast faster processors and sturdier build.
  • The 2022 Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus cost $100 and $120, respectively.
  • All-new Fire HD 8 Kids (Pro) is also revealed for $150.

After unveiling the more capable Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids in May, Amazon is up to offer all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. However, the upgraded series of slabs are not just more powerful, but also slightly more expensive.

Amazon 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet
Amazon 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet launch with faster processor / © Amazon / Screenshot by: NextPit

What's new with 2022 Fire HD 8 (Plus) tablet

Amazon says that its new Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus tablets are 30 percent faster than their predecessors. The pair now comes with two more extra cores, finally enabling a hexa-core CPU compared to the quad-core setup of the 2020 Fire HD 8. Memory options are unchanged with the standard Fire HD 8 getting 2 GB of RAM and 3 GB for the Plus with both having 32/64 GB storage.

Aside from the fact that these all-new models are a smidge thinner and lighter, the power button and volume rocker are repositioned. More importantly, the new Fire HD 8 is sturdier. According to Amazon, it's twice as durable as the iPad Mini. Battery life is rated to be 13 hours, which is only an hour longer.

The 32 GB Fire HD 8 costs $100 and available for pre-order while the Plus variant is priced $120—a $10 increase over the previous versions. Going for the latter will get you a crisper 5MP camera on top of the wireless charging and bigger RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (Pro) comes with a year free of Amazon Kids+ / © Amazon / Screenshot by: NextPit

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro tablets pricing and features

Amazon also announced the Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro editions. The duo has child-friendly content and a free Amazon Kids+ subscription. The Pro is designed for kids ages 6 and up because of its added access to digital store. Both models are priced for $150 bundled with a drop-proof case and two-year guarantee. A Disney Princess or Mickey Mouse themed cases are also for sale for $160 as a set.

