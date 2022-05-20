Faster and Bigger: 2022 Amazon Fire 7 and Kids tablets launched

Amazon is refreshing its Fire 7 tablets lineup for 2022 three years after launching the 9th gen Fire 7 model in 2019. Both the new 12th gen. Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets get faster processors, double the RAM and longer battery life. More importantly, Amazon is embracing the reversible USB-C port this time.

TL;DR

Amazon launched 12th gen. Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids tablets.

Both tablets sport faster processors, double the RAM and longer battery life.

Pricing starts at $60 for the Fire 7, $110 for the Fire 7 Kids.

Amazon Fire 7 tablets (2022) get bigger RAM, faster CPU

Despite the affordable pricing, Amazon managed to upgrade its upcoming Fire 7 tablets in some regards. Under the hood are either 16 or 32 GB expandable storage and a faster quad-core 2 GHz processor or equals to 30 percent performance boost. The RAM is now 2 GB, up from 1 GB on the previous model.

In terms of battery, the latest tablets boast 10 hours battery rating compared to the 7 hours of the older tablet. And although we have a USB-C port, the charging speed is still pretty slow at 4 hours using a 5 watts power adapter.

The Fire 7 Kids tablet 2022 comes with a kid-proof case and free content for kids. / © Amazon

The 7-inch IPS display is kept with a 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi density. Even the 2MP cameras from three years ago are also present. Unsurprisingly, these specs are inferior to today's standards but acceptable for general consumption only. In addition, you wouldn't expect anything grand by looking at the price.

Pricing and software support for Fire 7 tablets (2022)

Both tablets run on the latest Fire OS and support Alexa assistant out of the box. Amazon promises a four-year minimum security and software updates for the two models.

Pre-orders for both the Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids 12th generation tablets are already open with shipping at the end of June. The vanilla Fire 7 costs $60 (€65 / £60) for the 16 GB model while the Kids edition with a kid-proof case, two-year worry-free warranty, and one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ is priced from $119.

What convenience are you willing to sacrifice when getting a super-affordable tablet? Hit us up in the comment section.