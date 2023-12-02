Eero Max 7 review: Warp speed Internet with Wi-Fi 7!

When it comes to home Wi-Fi routers, faster is always better. Amazon recently unveiled the Eero Max 7 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, which offers wired speeds of up to 9.4 Gbit/s and wireless speeds of 4.3 Gbit/s via the brand-new WiFi 7 standard. We boldly go to where no man has gone before and reviewed the TrueMesh router with Alexa, Matter, and Zigbee support.

Rating

Good Warp speed data

Power supply unit included

Four LAN ports on board

Easy initial setup process Bad The expensive price

VPN & DDNS available only with subscription Eero Max 7: All deals

Eero Max 7 design and build quality Measuring 183.9 x 221.89 x 89.9 mm and weighing 1,347 g, the Eero Max 7 arrives exclusively in white. The package includes a 45 W power supply unit (USB-C) and a fabric-covered CAT6a LAN cable (90 cm) as well as a small warranty booklet. And that's about it. The Eero Max 7 comes with a 45 W power supply unit and a short LAN cable. / © nextpit The latest and fastest Amazon router features a silver-colored logo on its slightly curved plastic front. At the back, from left to right, there is a reset button, two 2.5 GbE ports (Gigabit Ethernet), two 10 GbE ports, and a USB Type-C socket to connect it to the power supply unit. There is no dedicated USB port to share a hard disk with a network though. The passive cooling system works like a chimney. / © nextpit The ventilation slots are positioned on the underside, above the LAN sockets, and on top were designed like a chimney, allowing excess heat to be dissipated sufficiently without the need for an additional fan. The overall workmanship levels are of very high quality and even twisting the plastic housing by force did not result in any creaking noises. The Max 7 also has ventilation slots on the underside, which effectively support the chimney effect. / © nextpit

Function and areas of application Everyone is probably asking themselves why is the Eero Max 7 a good investment and in which scenario would Amazon's triband mesh WLAN router show off its strengths? Let's take a brief look at the router's range of functions. The term triband basically means the Eero Max 7 router uses all three radio bands in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz range. Thanks to the 240 and 320 MHz channel width which are available for the first time outside of the familiar 160, 80, 40, and 20 MHz frequencies, data throughput can be practically doubled with W-Fi 7 (6 GHz band/320 MHz). Amazon specified speeds of up to 9.4 Gbit/s for wired and a maximum of 4.3 Gbit/s for wireless transmissions. Internally, however, the Eero Max 7 can achieve speeds of up to 25 Gbit/s and is not limited to the maximum port speed. The Eero Max 7 relies on a 2x2 MU-MIMO antenna design for the 2.4 GHz and 4x4 MU-MIMO for the 5 and 6 GHz bands. The Eero Max 7 shows off its "superpowers" with TrueMesh technology. / © nextpit Furthermore, thanks to TrueMesh technology, you can achieve a large and seamless network coverage without any dead zones. One Eero Max 7 can serve an area of approximately 230 square meters. By using additional Eero Max 7 routers, you can equip large apartments, houses, and offices with an intelligent network. Amazon specified an area coverage of up to 464 square meters with two Eero Max 7s in action, while having three of these bad boys will give you almost 700 square meters of coverage. The router dynamically finds the best way to transmit data through your network and quickly changes paths to avoid interference. This also applies to the backhaul, which cannot be reserved specifically for the 6 GHz band, but may dynamically use the same radio band as the client. The Eero Max 7 is equipped with an ARM Cortex A73 quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 4 GB flash memory to provide the relevant computing power for the algorithms. The Eero Max 7 supports the Matter smart home standard as well and can be used as a Thread border router and Zigbee smart home hub. There is also talk of Alexa voice control, but this does not mean that the Eero Max 7 is equipped with a speaker and microphone. During the initial setup, you can link your Amazon account and use the existing Echo (4th gen) or Echo Shows (3rd gen) to perform smart home functions by voice. One thing is painfully obvious: speed is of the essence! If you want to set up a private or company network to shuffle large amounts of data, need a fast backup solution, and may want to stream high-resolution video material over the network, you should consider purchasing a triband mesh WLAN router from Eero. Thanks to a rapidly growing group of smartphones that support the Wi-Fi 7 standard, a fast Wi-Fi router (access point) is also suitable for "Motorola Ready for", "Samsung DeX" or "Huawei Easy Projection" applications in desktop mode.

Initial setup Even though the Eero Max 7 obviously targets professionals and experts, the initial setup is very simple using the free Eero app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The initial setup is a quick and easy process. / © nextpit Once the Wi-Fi router is powered, you still need a modem for Internet access because there is no integrated modem in the Eero Max 7. It also translates to sacrificing one LAN port, which you will be informed of on the Bluetooth-paired smartphone during the initial setup. At least the first Eero Max 7 requires a cable connection to your modem. / © nextpit If you are on the same network, you decide whether to begin the initial setup process via your Amazon account, an independent e-mail address, or anonymously via your smartphone. After you have picked a name for the room, enter a name and password for your Eero Wi-Fi router. If you want to set up additional routers, the setup will help you with optimal positioning. In my case, the second Eero Max 7 is placed in the kitchen. Finally, there is a discreet reference to the Eero Plus subscription, which you can use free of charge for one month or skip it completely. That's it! The white LED confirms that the setup has been successful. You even get help with the optimal positioning of your access point. / © nextpit There are very few setting options available via the app, and for good reason. There is no way you can access it via an IP address in the browser for the Eero Max 7. Only a guest network can be set up and IP reservations and port forwarding can be set up. UPnP and IPv6 can be deactivated if required. The Wi-Fi encryption adheres to the WPA3 standard (Wi-Fi Protected Access) for added peace of mind. The free Eero app is deliberately very simple. / © nextpit