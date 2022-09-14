Tech & Community
NextPit

Not so mini anymore: Amazon Kindle (2022) unveiled with more pixels and battery

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Amazon Kindle all new e reader 2022
© Amazon

Amazon is finally updating its smallest Kindle e-reader with the much-needed features that were previously enjoyed on more expensive models. Although the tablet e-reader has an unchanged design, it now packs a sharper display and longer battery than before.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Amazon's all-new Kindle e-reader gets more storage and a sharper screen.
  • The 2022 Kindle starts at $100 for lock screen ad-supported variant. 
  • A new Kindle Kids e-reader was also unveiled for $120.

Small Kindle gets big in features

At the front of the 2022 Kindle e-reader is the same 6-inch gray scale display with dark mode and adjustable light level options. However, it is now drastically sharper or equivalent to 3x more pixels compared to the older model according to Amazon. This outputs 300 ppi density which is similar to other Amazon e-readers.

Unlike the Kindle Paperwhite (Signature Edition), the regular Kindle still lacks a flushed front design and does not come with waterproofing protection. Instead, the tablet kept the compact and lightweight form of its predecessor. Amazon also says that the latest e-reader is made from 90 percent recycled magnesium.

Amazon Kindle 2022 Kids Edition
Amazon Kindle Kids edition comes with free Kids+ access / © Amazon

The all-new Kindle can last up to six weeks before it needs to be recharged, which is a big upgrade. And speaking of charging, Amazon has dropped the clunky micro-USB interface in favor of the faster and reversible USB-C port. In addition to the improved battery life, the on-board storage on the new e-reader is finally bigger and doubled to 16 GB. Surprisingly, this is the only memory option available with no 32 GB on sight.

All-new Kindle and Kindle Kids edition pricing

The Kindle (2022) with lock screen ads starts at $100 in black or denim blue color options. It is available for pre-order and will ship on October 12. On the other hand, Amazon also introduced an all-new Kindle Kids edition e-reader for $120. It has the same innards as the standard Kindle but comes with a two-year guarantee and free Amazon Kids+ access for a year.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing