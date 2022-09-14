Not so mini anymore: Amazon Kindle (2022) unveiled with more pixels and battery

Amazon is finally updating its smallest Kindle e-reader with the much-needed features that were previously enjoyed on more expensive models. Although the tablet e-reader has an unchanged design, it now packs a sharper display and longer battery than before.

TL;DR

Amazon's all-new Kindle e-reader gets more storage and a sharper screen.

The 2022 Kindle starts at $100 for lock screen ad-supported variant.

A new Kindle Kids e-reader was also unveiled for $120.

Small Kindle gets big in features

At the front of the 2022 Kindle e-reader is the same 6-inch gray scale display with dark mode and adjustable light level options. However, it is now drastically sharper or equivalent to 3x more pixels compared to the older model according to Amazon. This outputs 300 ppi density which is similar to other Amazon e-readers.

Unlike the Kindle Paperwhite (Signature Edition), the regular Kindle still lacks a flushed front design and does not come with waterproofing protection. Instead, the tablet kept the compact and lightweight form of its predecessor. Amazon also says that the latest e-reader is made from 90 percent recycled magnesium.

Amazon Kindle Kids edition comes with free Kids+ access / © Amazon

The all-new Kindle can last up to six weeks before it needs to be recharged, which is a big upgrade. And speaking of charging, Amazon has dropped the clunky micro-USB interface in favor of the faster and reversible USB-C port. In addition to the improved battery life, the on-board storage on the new e-reader is finally bigger and doubled to 16 GB. Surprisingly, this is the only memory option available with no 32 GB on sight.

Read also: Amazon intros Fire Tablet 2022 model with a faster processor

All-new Kindle and Kindle Kids edition pricing

The Kindle (2022) with lock screen ads starts at $100 in black or denim blue color options. It is available for pre-order and will ship on October 12. On the other hand, Amazon also introduced an all-new Kindle Kids edition e-reader for $120. It has the same innards as the standard Kindle but comes with a two-year guarantee and free Amazon Kids+ access for a year.