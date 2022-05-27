Amazfit T-Rex 2: Rugged GPS smartwatch with upgraded display

Huami, part of the Xiaomi empire, has launched the Amazfit T-Rex 2 GPS smartwatch. It's a successor more to the T-Rex Pro than the Amazfit T-Rex that we reviewed. Along with the price hike, the rugged smartwatch boasts both a better display and battery.

One of the biggest upgrades to the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the screen. The smartwatch now boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED with up to 1000 nits brightness. The size has been increased along with a higher resolution of now 454 x 454 pixels. This also results in a slightly heavier weight of the entire device at 66.5 grams.

The smartwatch itself is built from a high strength polymer body with four stainless steel mechanical buttons. In addition, the silicon strap is anti-bacterial and sweat-proof similar to the bands of the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Band 7 fitness tracker.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is available in different colors and comes with an anti-bacterial strap. / © Huami

Huami retained the 15 MIL-STD 810G certifications including protection of up to -40-degree Celsius (-40 F). The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is also 10 ATM ready which means it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters. In real-life this means the watch is suitable for swimming and snorkeling but not for diving.

The company says the new smartwatch has an improved positioning system and expanded fitness tracking functions. Its updated BioTracker 3.0 PPG sensor provides blood oxygen, heart rate and stress level monitoring while supporting up to 150 sports modes.

In terms of battery life, the 500 mAh capacity is 22 percent larger compared to the Amazfit T-Rex and T-Rex Pro. According to the manufacturer, this translates into 24 days of modest use or 58 hours with GPS turned on.

Pricing and Amazfit T-Rex 2 Vienna edition

There is also a more premium version of the T-Rex 2 called the Amazfit Vienna. The model comes with sapphire glass and a titanium body with 20 ATM rating – just like the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, battery life is fairly shorter at "just" 14 days.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is available for $230 on Amazon.com. You'll have the choice between Ember Black, Desert Grey, Meteorite Black and Steel Blue.

