Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 leaked with new design, bigger batteries

Neither the Amazfit GTR 4 nor GTS 4 appeared when Zepp launched the GTS 4 Mini this week. It's pretty obvious now that there is a separate event for the GPS smartwatch duo. Surprisingly, a set of images have been leaked. They confirm several changes to expect before their arrival.

Amazfit GTR 4 (round) will arrive with a bigger display and refreshed design.

Amazfit GTS 4 (square) to bring a larger battery.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

A flattering and more masculine look for Amazfit GTR 4

Courtesy of GSMArena, Zepp's Amazfit GTR 4 will sport an updated exterior. Noticeably, the fourth gen watch looks more rugged and muscular with redesigned buttons and flatter sides. It will also come with a 1.43-inch round AMOLED screen, which is slightly larger than its predecessor but almost the same as last year's GTR 3 Pro.

In addition to these design changes, the Amazfit GTR 4 will boast improved biometric sensor. Battery capacity is also said to be slightly bigger at 475 mAh compared to 450mAh of the GTR 3. However, it is not mentioned if this will translate to extra days of usage.

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatch renders / © GSMArena

As for the Amazfit GTS 4, the rectangular Zepp smartwatch brings a minor design iteration from the Amazfit GTS 3. Its AMOLED display is still measured at 1.75-inch along with a thicker digital crown pusher. The square smartwatch is also a smidge thicker and heavier than its predecessor, probably to accommodate the increased battery size and new sensor.

Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 will allow Bluetooth calling

According to the publication, both Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 are said to feature a microphone and speaker system . It will enable Bluetooth calling and voice assistant right on the watch. Lastly, the GPS function will support dual-band and up to five satellites similar to the recently launched Amazfit T-Rex 2 and Bip 3 Pro.

In terms of health and fitness functions, the two smartwatches will feature continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring. New watch faces will also be introduced together with more than 150+ sports modes and smart recognition features.

Official pricing and availability are yet to be revealed for these smartwatches. In contrast, both were launched for $180 while the GTR 3 Pro was priced at $230.