smartwatch zum kampfpreis hier kommt die neue amazfit bip 6
© Amazfit / Zepp Health
Attention smartwatch fans! Zepp Health is launching a new wearable. With the Amazfit Bip 6, the Chinese manufacturer is targeting anyone who wants to embrace a healthy lifestyle—without spending a fortune. Some of you may remember the Amazfit Bip 5 from 2023, but now it's time for its successor.

Amazfit Bip 6: Significantly Upgraded

The new Amazfit Bip 6, with a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, is perfect for anyone looking to stay budget-conscious while still getting great value on their wrist. Compared to its predecessor, the Bip 6 features major improvements across the board. The display is now larger and significantly brighter, with a built-in sensor for automatic brightness adjustment. The sensors on the back have also been upgraded, and the battery life is impressive—lasting up to 26 days in power-saving mode or around two weeks with typical use.

For fitness enthusiasts: the Bip 6 now offers nearly 150 sports modes! The Zepp Coach, previously exclusive to higher-end Amazfit smartwatches, is also included. It supports you in daily training and even offers features tailored to strength training.

Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatches displaying workout stats and features.
The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch is now available globally. / © Amazfit / Zepp Health

And that’s just the beginning. With the Bip 6, you also get free offline maps and route navigation, a handy night display, and a serious upgrade in water resistance—now rated at 5 ATM. Previously, it was only splash-proof.

Stay Connected, Stay Informed

The Amazfit Bip 6 connects easily to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2. Once paired, you can make calls directly from your wrist and view notifications in real time. In addition to heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep analysis, the watch also features a stress tracker and even heart rate variability (HRV) tracking—a rare find at this price point.

Big Features, Small Price

Weighing just under 43 grams, the Amazfit Bip 6 comes in black, red, beige, and dark brown. And now for the best part: it’s priced at just $80. You can find it in the Amazfit online store, on Amazon, and at other authorized retailers.

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Bip 6 includes a 6-axis gyroscope—an important component for accurately detecting movement, and something rarely seen in this segment.

What’s Missing?

There’s no NFC for mobile payments, and GPS relies on a single-frequency solution. But at this price, some trade-offs are expected. Still, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a bold statement in its category. For $80, you get an impressive amount of smartwatch.

