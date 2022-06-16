Amazfit Bip 3 (Pro) fully unveiled: now with GPS and bigger battery

Following the brief appearance on Amazon's Brazil website , the budget smartwatch duo from Zepp is now official. Both the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro were fully announced along with attractive pricing and upgraded features.

TL;DR

Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro fully unveiled.

Bip 3 smartwatch series features up to 14 days battery life, 1.69-inch display.

Amazfit Bip 3 is priced at $60 and Bip 3 Pro with GPS for $70.

Specs and features of Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro with GPS

Like we've shared last week, the Amazfit Bip 3 and 3 Pro get a bigger 1.69-inch TFT touch display. The company managed to shrink the side bezels of the two models while trimming the thickness by almost a couple of millimeters. Despite the increased screen size and battery, the weight of each wearable is pretty lightweight at 33 grams.

The main difference between the two is with the built-in GPS with four satellites support on the Bip 3 Pro. It also comes with a robust middle frame that lets users bring it on open swimming activity similar to the more rugged Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch. The rest are pretty much identical, including the 5 ATM rating and 20 mm width strap compatibility.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro features GPS connectivity and outdoor swimming mode / © Amazfit; Screenshot: NextPit

In terms of fitness and health tracking, both do boast 24-hour heart rate and stress monitoring on top of the bloody-oxygen level (SpO2) function. There is also a health reminder feature if the smartwatch detects an abnormal heart rate level. Like the Garmin Vivosmart 5 tracker and Forerunner 255, the Bip 3 and 3 Pro also boast sleep quality monitoring.

Users can connect to the Zepp mobile app to track the data and analysis results coming from the smartwatch. Alternatively, you can get notifications and music and camera control through the app.

Affiliate offer Amazfit Bip 3 Get the Amazfit Bip 3 from Amazon today and have it delivered at your door steps!

Pricing and availability of Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro

The Amazfit website has already listed the Bip 3 for $60 (available from Amazon) with black, pink, and blue color options, while the GPS-ready Bip 3 Pro retails for $70 in black, pink, and cream. These are the same pricing as the Bip U and Bip U Pro. What you're missing on the Bip 3 and 3 Pro, however, is the microphone that enables Alexa voice control.

Are the microphone and voice control a big miss on the Bip 3/3 Pro? Let us know your answers below.