Fly Through Airport Security: Google Wallet Adds Digital Passports

Google Wallet Pixel 7a
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Google has been steadily upgrading its Google Wallet platform, expanding beyond payment features to support various types of IDs. One of the latest additions is the ability to digitize passports, a feature now rolling out in the United States. However, it comes with a significant limitation: digital passports currently work only at select airport security checkpoints.

The support for adding a digital passport to Google Wallet was first announced in September. In a statement to The Verge, Google confirmed that the feature is now rolling out and will become available to more users over the coming weeks—just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

Although still in its early stages, a digitized passport won’t replace a physical passport, much like other digital IDs stored in the Wallet's ID Pass section. For now, travelers can use their digital passports at select TSA checkpoints as an alternative to presenting a physical passport or driver’s license for domestic flights.

Where Can You Use a Digital Passport?

Currently, only a few major U.S. airports support digital passport verification through Google Wallet, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), and LaGuardia International Airport (LGA) in New York. You can check TSA's website for the exact airports where you can use Wallet's ID pass.

How to Add a Passport to Google Wallet's ID Pass

If your Google Wallet app supports this feature, adding your passport involves a straightforward process, as outlined by Google:

  1. Open the Google Wallet app on your Android smartphone.
  2. Tap "Add to Wallet" and choose ID.
  3. Select "Passport" from the options.
  4. Take a photo of your passport’s ID page using your smartphone’s camera.
  5. Scan the passport's chip by placing your phone’s back against the passport.
  6. Record a short video to authenticate your identity.
  7. Tap "Done" and wait a few minutes for verification.
Screenshot of a Google Wallet app showing various cards and an 'Add to Wallet' button.
Tap Add to Wallet © Google, Edited by nextpit
Google Wallet interface showing options to add payment card, transit pass, loyalty, gift card, and ID.
Select ID © Google, Edited by nextpit
Select an ID screen on a phone with options for driver's license and passport.
Choose Passport (U.S. Only) © Google, Edited by nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying instructions to scan a personal ID photo with a dark background.
Scan and take a photo of your passport's info. © Google, Edited by nextpit
Phone screen showing a face recognition setup with instructions to look directly at the phone.
Verify by taking a selfie video. © Google, Edited by nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying message about identity verification review with 'Done' button.
Tap Done and wait for the verification which takes a few minutes. © Google, Edited by nextpit

In addition to enabling digital passports for air travel, Google announced plans to expand the use of digital IDs for other purposes, such as account recovery, identity verification, and car rentals.

As part of this broader rollout, Google also extended digital ID support to residents of New Mexico, allowing them to add their state ID or driver’s license to the Wallet app. At the same time, the internet search giant recently added more credit cards from banks and finance institutions.

Have you tried using Google Wallet before? How would you like to improve it? Share with us the features you want to see added.

Via: The Verge Source: Google

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
