Zepp Health is expanding the availability of its smart ring, the Amazfit Helio Ring, by launching it in Europe. The wearable manufacturer is offering smartwatch bundles that will further reduce the price of the smart ring fitness tracker , making it similar to the initial launch.

As a standalone ring, the Amazfit Helio Ring costs €299 (~$320) a pop. However, you can have it at a discounted price if you were to buy it with a bundle. For instance, the smart ring and the Amazfit Cheetah Pro smartwatch cost only €449 (~$481), driving down the price of the smart ring further to €150 or half its original price.

The company is also offering the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra and Falcon bundles, which are priced at €549 (~$588) and €649 (~$695), respectively.

Amazfit Ring Helio wellness and fitness features

With a lightweight and compact form factor, Zepp touts the Amazfit Helio Ring as a better sleep tracker than smartwatches. In addition, it mentioned the smart ring can be used in tandem with Amazfit smartwatches to deliver more accurate and more in-depth health and fitness tracking insights.

On top of extensive sleep tracking, Zepp's Amazfit Helio Ring also sports physical and mental recovery monitoring as well as stress level measurement and menstrual cycle prediction for women. The ring also supports continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and air quality monitoring.

Zepp's Amazfit Helio Ring tracker features heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. / © Zepp Health

Meanwhile, Zepp rated the Amazfit Helio Ring's battery life to last up to 4 days for size 10. The ring itself is charged wirelessly, which you can refill it in just an hour and 40 minutes from 0 to 100 percent.

The wearable is made from titanium alloy material and only tips the scales at 4 grams while measuring 2.6 mm thin. It is available in a shade of titanium that appears to be a light gold finish and receives a 10 ATM water-resistant rating.

What do you think of the Amazfit Helio Ring? Do you intend to buy one? Let us hear your answers in the comments.