Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition: Even Cheaper Smartwatch

At the turn of the year, Xiaomi brought the Redmi Watch 3 starting at 99 Euros (approx. $110) to European store shelves. Now, the company has presented an even cheaper smartwatch in its home country with the Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition, which hardly differs visually from the regular model. However, the differences are not only in the price, which is only 50 Euros (around $55).

Xiaomi presents the Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition

If you want it to be even cheaper, only the Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition comes into question / © Xiaomi | edit by NextPit

Together with the Redmi Note 12 Turbo (launched globally as the Poco F5 reviewed by NextPit), Xiaomi yesterday presented the very, very inexpensive smartwatch, which goes by the name Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition. The Chinese manufacturer wants just 399 yuan from its potential customers for the watch, which is available in Deep Space Black and Twilight Gray. That is the equivalent of just $55. Visually, there are hardly any differences to the Redmi Watch 3, which costs just under 100 Euros and is available in Europe, but not in the US.

However, instead of an OLED display, there is a 1.83-inch IPS panel with over 200 different watch faces. The brightness is then "only" 450 nits for the maximum-priced smartwatch, at which the watch should nevertheless manage a proud 12 days without another charge with a full battery capacity.

The Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition, which is tested to 5 ATM against water penetration, has a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor for determining the oxygen content in the blood. The smart Xiaomi watch can be connected to your Android smartphone via Bluetooth 5.3, so you can also accept and make phone calls. You can choose from over 100 sports modes for sporty activities. However, there is no GPS tracking.

We suspect that Xiaomi's Redmi Watch 3 Youth Edition will be launched as the Redmi Watch 3 Lite outside China, just like the Redmi Watch 2 Lite we tested. We would then of course report and test again if necessary.

What do you think of the extremely inexpensive Xiaomi product? Is such a Redmi smartwatch enough for daily use or do you need at least a Google Pixel Watch or Apple Watch Series 8? Write us your opinion in the comments.