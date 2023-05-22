Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2: First Infos Leak on the Cheap Tablet

It has been a bit longer than half a year since Xiaomi presented the first Redmi Pad tablet under its budget label. Now, the Redmi Pad 2 already seems to be in the starting blocks. Because both the certification authority EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and a well-known tipster, both have information about a successor.

Redmi Pad 2 from Xiaomi shortly before release

At the beginning of October 2022, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi presented us with its first Android tablet. With a Helio G99 from MediaTek, an 8,000 mAh battery, a 2K display, the Redmi Pad showed itself to be a cheap alternative in the sector at a price of 279 Euros (approx. $300). Now the EEC—the practical equivalent of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US—seems to have leaked its successor. We expect a Redmi Pad 2 with the model number 23073RPBFG and the code name "XUN".

While there is no further information from the official site, the well-known Polish MIUI translator "Kacper Skrzypek" gave us a couple of hints. He tweeted the first technical specs, which is a bit surprising. There is talk of a Snapdragon 680, which is actually technically inferior to the MediaTek SoC (System on a Chip) with its maximum clock rate of 2.4 GHz (4x Cortex-A73).

It doesn't get any better

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad 1 seems to be better than its successor, at least on paper. / © Xiaomi

Other details include a 10.95'' IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels at a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz. Even that would be more of a step backward, as the first Redmi Pad boasted 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. Okay—the few pixels might also be negligible now. Skrzypek gives further details with a 5 MP front and an 8 MP main camera. Here, the front camera offers 8 MP in the predecessor.

I can only explain these—albeit minor—reductions if a cheaper price is given for the new model. As a reference, you can find the Redmi Pad 1 on Amazon via third-party importers for $219.99. We will see what we will be asked for the new model. We do not know the final memory setup of Xiaomi's Redmi Pad 2 yet.

