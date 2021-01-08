Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T launch: Here's how to watch the live stream

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone – the Redmi Note 9T later today. This is a global launch and will be the first time that the device will be sold outside of its home market - China where it is known as the Redmi Note 9 5G. Probably the last 9 series handset from Redmi, this is a budget smartphone that will bring 5G capability to phones under $200. If you're interested in this phone, here's how you can watch the live stream of the event.

The Redmi Note 9T is essentially a little brother to the popular Redmi Note 9 Pro and the company has been testing the imminent launch of the phone on Twitter for a while now. The launch of this device will be immediately followed by the official European announcement of the Xiaomi Mi 11 - the company's first smartphone powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Redmi Note 9T could be no less exciting, though, as Xiaomi revealed in advance that the phone will be 5G ready. Since this phone will essentially be a successor to its predecessor – the Redmi Note 8T – which retailed just shy of £200, chances are high we could see the Redmi Note 9T also priced under the £200 mark.

How to watch the Redmi Note 9T launch live

All you need to do to watch the launch event of the Redmi Note 9T is to click the embedded video below. The launch event is scheduled to happen at 8 PM China time which is eight hours ahead of GMT.