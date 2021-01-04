Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T with 5G support goes official

While we are all eagerly awaiting the global release of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and its official price tag, Xiaomi has surprisingly unveiled the Redmi Note 9T. What this effectively means is that one of the best value-for-money phones of the year (in our opinion) gets a little brother - that too with 5G support!

It was on December 28 last year that Xiaomi unveiled its new flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 in its home country China. The phone features the latest Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 888, but usually, flagship models are too expensive for most users right after launch. This makes the announcement of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T all the more exciting.

Here's a tweet by Xiaomi Deutschland teasing the phone.

Es ist Zeit, das neueste Mitglied der Redmi Note-Serie zu begrüßen.

Das #RedmiNote9T kommt bald! Bist du bereit?#AchtungFertig5G pic.twitter.com/eZjDGFWpPE — Xiaomi Deutschland (@XiaomiDE) January 4, 2021

As you might recall, in my review of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, I called it a real "bang for the buck" smartphone that offers excellent value for the money spent. The only issue with it? It did not feature 5G support. This is exactly what Xiaomi has fixed with the new T variant.

Redmi Note 9T: What we know so far

Even though Xiaomi didn't reveal much about the new smartphone in the announcement on Twitter, the manufacturer has via its German hashtag confirmed that it will feature 5G support. This is a major deal even though 5G is still only available in major cities and reception in rural areas isn't comprehensive.

The arrival of the Redmi Note 9T could also mean that users will be able to buy a 5G smartphone for under 200 Euros. If you recall, the Pro version of the Note 9 series went on sale in June 2020 for only 249 euros. Since this phone is technically positioned below the 'Pro' variants, chances are high the Redmi Note 9T will be even cheaper. It is also pertinent to note that its predecessor – the Redmi Note 8T went on sale at the time for just under 200 euros.

Anyway, what this effectively means is that the chances of a sub 200 Euro 5G smartphone launching soon is very real, That being said, we are probably looking at a January 8 announcement for the Redmi Note 9T in Europe thanks to a recent leak!