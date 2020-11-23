The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite will be sold as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China, possibly India

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi is all set to give a mid-life update to two of its most popular mid-range smartphones - the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro ( Review ). Both these devices which are currently 4G LTE capable will now come in their respective 5G avatars. Besides, even the LTE version of the Redmi Note 9 is rumoured to get a mid-life update if we are to believe recent rumours.

To keep things simple, we are currently looking at Xiaomi launching three new phones.

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 (revamped)

From what is currently known, the Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a few upgrades over the 4G variant. The processor, for example, sees a change from Mediatek Helio G85 to Dimensity 800U. This change was essential for the upgrade to 5G network capability. The camera setup is expected to remain near identical with the primary sensor capable of capturing 48MP shots. There could be slight improvements to the phones’ ultra-wide-angle camera. The Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to retain the same 13MP front-facing camera we saw on the older model. The phone is also expected to be near-identical to the older model in terms of overall size since the display size and resolution (6.53-inches, FHD+) remain unchanged.

As far as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G os concerned, there is talk about this handset being a rebranded variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite - albeit with slight modifications. The Mi 10 T Lite, as you might be aware, is currently on sale in several markets in Europe. Leaked specifications of the phone indicate that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. For 5G support, the phone gets relatively new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with at least one confirmed variant featuring 8GB RAM. The camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G includes a 108MP primary camera based on a Samsung Isocell HM2 sensor. This is an upgrade over the Mi 10t Lite’s 64MP camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will also feature a 4,820mAh battery and support for 33W fast-charging.

We still do not have all the details pertaining to the revamped 4G variant of the Redmi Note 9. With just a few days left for the launch, chances are high more details about this variant should be out soon.