Xiaomi's ridiculous new 80W wireless charger goes from 0 to 100 in just 19 minutes

Faster wireless charging than most wired fast charges. Xiaomi unveiled on Monday, October 19th, its new 80W Mi Wireless Charging technology which is supposed to be able to recharge a 4,000 mAh battery in less than 20 minutes.

In a blog post, the manufacturer details that its 80W Mi Wireless Charging technology is capable of filling a 4,000 mAh battery to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes, and 100% in just 19 minutes. As we were already talking about a few months ago , manufacturers are putting the turbo on fast charging.

It's a quantum leap from Xiaomi's previous 30W (and then 40W presented last August) wireless charging iteration. But also a sacred advance taken by the manufacturer which, with these announced scores, exceeds by far certain fast wired loads like the Warp Charge 65T of the OnePlus 8T.

Even Oppo, which unveiled its Flash Charge 125W (wired ) last July, will "only" offer 65W with its AirVOOC wireless charger. On the other hand, Apple and its MagSafe charger for the 15W iPhone 12 seems quite ridiculous.

The AirVOOC 65W wireless charger presented by Oppo last July. / © Oppo

Xiaomi has not announced when this technology will be integrated into a smartphone for commercialization. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, with 120W wired fast charge and 50W wireless charge, was released only last August (in China only).

One thing is for sure, two trends are clearly opposing on the issue of battery life and charging. There are the manufacturers who are trying to innovate and push the limits of technology further and further, and those who make greenwashing by selling their 20W chargers separately.