Xiaomi unveils the Mi Mix Fold: The cheaper Galaxy Fold rival
On the second day of its mega two-day launch event, Xiaomi finally took covers off the next edition of its Mi Mix series. The newest handset from the Mi Mix Fold (pun intended) is the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. The launch of Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone comes just one day after the company announced a new lineup of Mi 11 smartphones.
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold: Specifications, features
Foldable phones may have a future after all, according to Xiaomi, after the Chinese manufacturer's first model failed to make it to market. With the Mi Mix Fold, everything is supposed to get better - better than before and also better than the iPad mini, with which Xiaomi measured itself quite confidently in the stream. The foldable phone features an 8.01-inch main 4:3 OLED panel with a resolution of 2480 x 1860 pixels. The outer screen measures 6.52-inches and supports 90Hz refresh rate.
The Mi Mix Fold is also the first foldable phone powered by the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm's latest high-performance SoC. The battery capacity is 5,020 mAh and it supports 67W fast charging as well.
Liquid lens for 30x microphotography
As previously revealed, this is also the first phone to feature something known as a liquid lens technology. Per Xiaomi, this allows them to use a single telephoto lens that offers a close focusing distance of 3cm while also featuring an optical zoom capability of up to 3x.
The main camera uses a 108MP sensor while the secondary camera uses a 13MP sensor mated to an ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV. Xiaomi also uses its own C1-ISP for image processing and thereby doesn't rely on the ISP used by the Snapdragon 888 it comes powered with.
Prices only in Yuan for now
The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is 9,999 yuan, which is equivalent to 1,296.58 euros. For that price, the phone offers you 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's also a special edition variant that comes with 16 GB of RAM - for which you'll pay 12,999 yuan (just under 1685 euros) in China.
More than just smartphones
In addition to the Mi Mix, Xiaomi used the opportunity to present other products. These included a new lineup of Mi notebooks, which now have OLED panels.
In the smart home space, there were new products as well: An air conditioner with UV purification and an output of 60m³ per hour for 3,599 yuan (just under 466.71 euros), the Pro version of Xiaomi's Air Purifier including a dryer for the integrated air filter for 899 yuan (just under 116 euros) and a new robot vacuum cleaner for 2,699 yuan (350.00 euros).
Entering the automotive industry
With a seed capital of 10 billion yuan, Xiaomi also announced its intentions to enter the automotive industry and expand its portfolio of smart devices. For this, Xiaomi also established a subsidiary, of which Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is a board member. Not much is known about Xiaomi's plans for this segment, though.
