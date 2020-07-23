Xiaomi: 3D renders show stunning Mi Mix Alpha Pro

Xiaomi's patent application for a folding smartphone has now been visualized by a designer in the form of a 3D rendering. The result? It is a truly impressive one. In fact, this brand new Xiaomi smartphone could very well be part of the Mi Mix Alpha product line.

One of these patents was discovered by the Dutch website LetsGoDigital . The portal has teamed up with 3D designer Jermaine Smit to publish a 3D rendering of the so-called Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Pro on the designer's YouTube channel based on this patent.

We all remember the excitement surrounding the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha in 2019 , a foldable concept smartphone that was never actually released by Xiaomi. The brand has since registered numerous patents similar types of technology.

Super camera with 108 MP resolution, dual-screen and a 5G modem

As you can see, the front panel also covers both edges; while on the other side, one segment at the back carries a display, while the other segment is taken up by a rather huge camera whose lens can be extended in the same manner as that of a compact camera's zoom mechanism.

According to LetsGoDigital, the pictures showcase two model variants, one with a black exterior and one with a transparent one. The latter variant also provides us with an overview of the planned specifications for this Xiaomi smartphone.

The images show, for example, that it is a 5G smartphone (based on the smartphone shown below) and that the main image sensor offers 108-megapixel resolution accompanied by with zoom options. In the patent, this camera is also known as a "Super-AI camera". The camera system includes a large lens that can physically zoom in and out.

Xiaomis 108 MP "super photosensor" / © LetsGoDigital Jermaine Smit (concept creator)

The website further explains that "the screen covers the entire front" segment. The top and bottom edges of the screen have been minimised and the display is rounded at the sides. A second screen is provided on the rear, which takes up about 60 percent of the surface.

The screen at the back will also most likely also serve as a viewfinder, allowing you to capture frame your selfies properly using the AI super camera.

A commercialised model?

Unfortunately, this is just pure speculation based on a patent that may very well end up as hot air. Manufacturers are constantly filing patents on technologies that will never see the light of day, as a safeguard for their ideas in the event where it would actually see the light of day when technology catches up with the ideas.

LetsGoDigital does think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Pro could end up as reality one day, perhaps under the name Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, where it makes the jump from concept phone status to an actual device.