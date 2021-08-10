Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: Everything you need to know about it

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is all set to be unveiled in China today, 7:30PM local time. In fact, the hardware specifications of the high-end smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is readily available for all and sundry to gawk at.

TL;DR

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: Leaked full specifications.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC powers this flagship device.

20 MP under-display selfie cam in front with a triple cam powered by a primary 108 MP lens at the back.

Today is going to be a big day! Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi unveils new smartphones so frequently that we might end up getting fatigued, but it is worth checking out the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 when it is unveiled today in China. The Mix models have always represented the tip of the spear of what can be included in a smartphone right now, so we can look forward to another stunning handset in this case.

Leaks confirmed almost all rumors surrounding the Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi has managed to keep its Mi Mix 4 under wraps so far, but just before the expected unveiling, it happened: A reviewers guide surfaced on Weibo, from which we could glean just about everything that the hardware specifications has to offer.

According to this leaked information, Xiaomi's 6.67-inch smartphone will feature a hidden selfie camera that is located under the display. This will be a 20MP shooter with a pixel size of 1.6 microns. Recently, Oppo drew attention with an under-display camera in their smartphone, where a few weeks prior, ZTE also made its presence felt with a new under-display camera generation.

Now, Xiaomi is following suit but they still have to prove whether they were able to iron out any teething issues that involved this new technology.

The photos with the main cam of the Mi Mix 4 will certainly be sharper than this leaked image / © WinFuture.de / Xiaomi

Of course, whether the image quality can keep up with cameras found in other smartphones remain to be seen. Just like the quality of the triple camera setup at the back which is powered by a 108MP sensor (Samsung's Isocell Bright HMX), we will also find it accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as an 8-megapixel 5x zoom camera. Just the other day, we discussed just how big of a role megapixel numbers play when it comes to smartphone cameras in our poll.

120 Hz FHD+ display with Dolby Vision

According to the leak, the Mi Mix 4 is supposed to rather hefty to tote around as it tips the scales at a whopping 225 grams. However, this could also be due to the massive 6.67-inch display. The panel features a resolution count of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, offers a 10-bit color depth, as well as a 480 Hz sampling rate and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision is also supported on the device based on what we know so far.

The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus - which is pretty much what every other high end flagship device carries these days. Everything sounds really good on paper, but it does not make our jaws drop for now. Xiaomi does not show any compromise with the working memory (LPDDR5) and UFS 3.1 memory, either. As far as the SoC is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888+, which is the best smartphone processor from Qualcomm right now.

As for the battery, the 4,500 mAh capacity is certainly not something that will set your pulse racing, but rather, the fact that Xiaomi allows 120-watts fast charging capability. One would do well to bear in mind that Xiaomi's HyperCharge system can deliver a whole lot more charging for a far less amount of time. Even their wireless charging is faster at 50-watts compared to its competitors such as Samsung and their wired charging speed.

Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 interface will ship with the device. The Mi Mix 4 supports UWB, has WiFi 6, 5G and NFC connectivity on board to boot. Sound is delivered via its Harman Kardon speakers. In short, Xiaomi delivers the complete all-around package here on paper, even though we don't know whether the smartphone will ever make it out of China.

Availability and price? Nothing is known right now

We will most probably find out today when the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be available in China. If Xiaomi has any information regarding an international launch, we will obviously inform you immediately. Until then, we will just have to be a little bit more patient. The IP68-certified smartphone is said to be available in three colors, where potential owners can choose from black, white and gray shades.

So far, there has been no leaks for its price even in Asian regions, but we should be able to obtain this detail in some hours as well. Why not speculate as to how much Xiaomi intends to charge for the known specifications to date? After all, these are clearly flagship-level hardware underneath the hood.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: Is is a big deal or just "another flagship smartphone"?

Now that we've presented you with leaked information about the handset, did it excite you? I was left feeling somewhat unfazed. With previous Mi Mix models, there were always wide eyes and a feeling of amazement because Xiaomi didn't just include high-end components, but was able to push the boundaries of what was possible in a different direction each time.

With the Mi Mix 4, I honestly miss these unique innovations, because even an under-display camera is now nothing to shout about. NextPit would like to check with our readers to see whether you feel differently about the matter. Are you genuinely excited about what Xiaomi has cobbled together in what seems to be the complete smartphone? Or do you think like me, that this flagship smartphone is very well equipped with a very generic outlook?