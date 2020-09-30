Mi 10T Pro: Xiaomi shows its affordable monster

We have been looking forward to these smartphones! Xiaomi has introduced the new Mi 10T including a Lite version and a Pro model. All three new Xiaomi phones are impressive from a technical perspective. The Chinese manufacturer is also turning its back on utopian prices.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem, a triple camera with a 108-megapixel sensor and an LCD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. These are the highlights of the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi speaks of the "best LCD display currently built into a smartphone". The AdaptiveSync display is supposed to automatically adapt to the content and play movies at 48 Hz, series at 50 Hz and games at up to 144 Hz. Also worth mentioning is the integrated Reading Mode 3.0, which is supposed to simulate a paper structure on the 6.67-inch display and at the same time reduce blue light coming from the display.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display. / © Xiaomi

On the back of the Pro model of the new Mi 10T series, Xiaomi has installed a triple camera with a 108-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). With the camera, you can record videos in 8K resolution, which admittedly will not be really useful in 2020 due to the lack of playback devices and enormous amounts of data.

The triple camera of the Mi 10T Pro at a glance

108 MP: Main camera: 1/1.33"; ƒ/1.69; 1.6 μm (4 in 1 Super Pixel); FOV 82°; OIS; 7P lens

13 MP: Ultra-wide angle camera: 1/3.06"; 1.12 μm; ƒ/2.4; FOV up to 123°; 5P lens

5 MP: Macro camera: 1/5"; 1.12 μm; ƒ/2.4; FOV 82°; AF (2 cm to 10 cm)

20 MP: Selfie front camera: 1/3.4"; 1.6 μm (4 in 1 Super Pixel); ƒ/2.2; FOV 77.7°; 5P lens

At the front, Xiaomi relies on a 20-megapixel selfie camera, which is positioned left-centered in the display in a punched hole. The Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM available. Two storage sizes of 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 are available to interested parties. The internal storage cannot be expanded via microSD card. The entire technical setup is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can also be quickly recharged via 33W fast charging.

The pricing looks attractive. Xiaomi has been able to lower the price mainly because of the LD panel instead of OLED. Thus, the Mi 10T Pro comes in the colors black and silver at a price of €599.99. The larger memory version with 8 GB of RAM and 265 GB memory is also available in the color blue and costs €649.

Xiaomi Mi 10T: less camera and even cheaper

For less than €500 savings you will find similarly good technology in the basic version of the Mi 10T. But with the Mi 10T you have to make do with a 64-megapixel triple camera. In addition, the basic model is only available in the memory size of 128 GB and can also not be extended by a memory card. Instead of 8 GB, just 6 GB of RAM is used.

The new Mi 10T comes with a slimmed down camera, but otherwise offers a lot. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: for under €300

The most affordable member of the Mi 10T series comes with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz display and quad camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The mid-range smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 750G and is therefore also 5G capable. A 4,820-mAh cell is used as the battery, which is also charged by 33W fast charging.

Buyers of the Mi 10T Lite make a lot of concessions, but they save a lot compared to the Pro model. / © Xiaomi

In contrast to the more expensive models, the internal storage of 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 can be expanded via MicroSD card. All models use 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM. Depending on the storage size, you pay €279.99 or €349.99 for the new Xiaomi Mi 10t Lite and can choose between the colors grey, blue, and gold.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series: technical specs Specifications Xiaomi Mi 10T Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Display 6.67 inch / 144 Hz / LCD FHD+ (2,440 x 1,080 px) 6.67 inch / 144 Hz / LCD FHD+ (2,440 x 1,080 px) 6.67 inch / 120 Hz / LCD FHD+ (2400 x 1080 px) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G Battery 5.000 mAh with 33W fast charging 5.000 mAh with 33W fast charging 4,820 mAh with 33W fast charging Memory 6 GB / 128 GB UP 2.1 8 GB LPDDR5 / 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 6 GB LPDDR4x / 64 GB / 128 GB UFS 2.1

Expandable via microSD Camera 64 MP: Main camera

13 MP: Ultra wide angle camera

5 MP: Macro camera

20 MP: Selfie front camera 108 MP: Main camera

13 MP: Ultra wide angle camera

5 MP: Macro camera

20 MP: Selfie front camera 64 MP: Main camera

8 MP: Ultra wide angle camera

2 MP: Macro camera:

2 MP: Depth sensor

16 MP: Selfie front camera Price 6 GB / 128 GB: €499.90 8 GB / 128 GB: €599.90

8 GB / 256 GB: €649.90 6 GB / 64 GB: €279.90

6 GB / 128 GB: €349.90

You might also find this interesting on NextPit: