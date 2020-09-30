Getting to grips with the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: OnePlus be warned

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has just been made official. A 108-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 865, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 144 Hz LCD display. More reasonable than the Mi 10 Pro or the Mi 9T Pro, yet it takes on the OnePlus 8 violently. Here are my first impressions of Xiaomi's latest smartphone for NextPit.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro made a good first impression on me with...

Its triple 108MP photo module

Logically, I can't show you any pictures taken with the Xiaomi MI 10T Pro yet. But on paper alone, the big 108-megapixel main sensor makes me want to test the smartphone on the spot.

I remember the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which was the first smartphone launched in Europe to carry a sensor with such a high resolution, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Xiaomi MI 10T Pro's 108MP triple photo module. / © NextPit

To make a long story short, on the back of the smartphone is the triple photo module:

a 108 MP main sensor with a size of 1/1.33" and an aperture of F/1.69 with pixel bining (4 in 1 Super Pixel), 82° FOV and OIS (optical stabilization)

with a size of 1/1.33" and an aperture of F/1.69 with pixel bining (4 in 1 Super Pixel), 82° FOV and OIS (optical stabilization) a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a size of 1/3.06" and an aperture of F/2.4, a 123° FOV

with a size of 1/3.06" and an aperture of F/2.4, a 123° FOV a 5 MP macro sensor with a 1/5" size and F/2.4 aperture, 82° FOV and autofocus (2-10 cm from the subject)

The selfie camera features a 20-megapixel sensor with a size of 1/3.4" and an aperture of F/2.2 with 77.7° FOV and pixel bining technology.

On paper, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has almost everything to please photo fans. All that was missing is a dedicated telephoto lens to ensure the most versatile set of features possible. We can therefore expect digital magnification to rely on the high resolution of the main 108-megapixel sensor to trim and crop the image to apply the magnification. Hopefully, Xiaomi's software processing will limit the loss of detail.

Its 144 Hz LCD screen

Yeah, an LCD screen is a little heartbreaking on a flagship. But Xiaomi promises: "The Mi 10T Pro has one of the best LCD screens currently built into a smartphone."

The maximum luminosity of 650 nits promised by the manufacturer should ensure good legibility in all circumstances. On the other hand, it is to be feared that the contrast will be less compared to that of an AMOLED slab and that the reflectance rate may be more noticeable.

The LCD screen of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro exchanges the AMOLED technology for the fluidity of the 144 Hz display. / © NextPit

The Xiaomi MI 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A feature that is currently only seen on gaming smartphones, for the most part. This refresh rate is obviously dynamic so it adapts to the use of the smartphone and the applications you open, switching between 60 and 144 Hz to preserve the battery.

To be honest, I have nothing against LCD screens. They are very good and I prefer a 144 Hz LCD to a 60 Hz AMOLED. But it's a personal choice, I admit. It only remains to be seen after a full test if the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro lives up to its promises on this point.

The Snapdragon 865

It's hard (but not impossible) to find an Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 under €600. Of course, I can't comment on the performance of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro without having made a graphical benchmark or having mistreated it on resource-hungry games.

But it's always good news to find this SoC on an Android flagship, given its history on all the models we've tested so far. All that remains is to see how Xiaomi has thought about power management to limit thermal throttling and ensure consistent performance for as long as possible. I've also noticed the presence of a gaming mode to optimize game performance.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro comes with the Snapdragon 865 for less than €600. / © NextPit

Xiaomi did not give details of its internal cooling system. In any case, the processor and its Adreno 660 GPU coupled with 8GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage promise good performance both on paper and in-game.

Finally, I won't comment on the battery since other than celebrating that it has a good 5,000 mAh charging capacity there's not much else to say without testing it. On the other hand, I would like to point out that fast charging is done at 33 Watts, which is not exceptional in 2020. A small downer is that there's no wireless charging.